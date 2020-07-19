"I was a little naive about it all," Lucy Hale said

Lucy Hale Recalls Auditioning for Fifty Shades of Grey : 'It Scared the Crap Out of Me'

Lucy Hale has one movie audition experience that she'll never forget.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Hale, 31, shared that years ago, she auditioned for the part of Anastasia Steele in 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey.

"I was very young," the A Nice Girl Like You star said. "It had to have been, not 10 years ago, it was a while ago and I was mortified."

"It wasn't actual scenes from the movie, but it was a very sexually forward monologue and I didn't really even know what I was saying in the audition," Hale recalled. "I was a little naive about it all, but yes, I did audition."

"I obviously didn't get the part," the Pretty Little Liars alum said. "But it was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition [like that].”

The role of Anastasia Steele eventually went to Dakota Johnson, who starred in the sex-filled film series opposite Jamie Dornan.

Image zoom Lucy Hale Getty Images

Hale previously spoke to Cosmopolitan back in 2014 about her Fifty Shades audition experience, calling it "uncomfortable."

"It's exactly what you thought it would be: a big monologue but very, very sexual," Hale said. “There were some things that I was so embarrassed to be reading out loud, but it’s one of those things where you have to commit wholeheartedly or you’re going to make a fool of yourself."

In A Nice Girl Like You, Hale stars as Lucy Neal, an "inhibited" girl who decides to create a sex to-do list after being dumped by her boyfriend (Leonidas Gulaptis).

Speaking to E! News' The Daily Pop last week, the actress said that after reading the script, she was "so embarrassed and blushing the whole time. "The whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off," Hale said.

The Katy Keene star went on to reveal that in preparation for the film, she and her costars attended "an actual sex convention," which she described as "wild."