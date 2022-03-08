Lucy Boynton Recalls Watching Boyfriend Rami Malek Declare His Love During 2019 Oscars Speech

"It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that," said the British actress recounting the moment

Lucy Boynton is sharing her reaction to longtime boyfriend Rami Malek's 2019 Academy Awards acceptance speech, which he dedicated to her.

In an interview with YOU published Sunday, the 28-year-old British actress shared that she was a bit taken aback by the audience's response to Malek's declaration. Malek, 40, won an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody. While accepting the honor Malek said, "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart."

"It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that. You're just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it's been a public moment, which is slightly strange," Boynton told YOU.

The couple met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, and their relationship has been going strong since.

Boynton previously opened up about the awards show moment in a 2019 interview with The Cut.

"Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done," she said per The Cut. "You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."

Outside of his acceptance speech, Malek has also spoken about his romance with Boynton publicly.

In October of last year, during a Q&A with his stylist Ilaria Urbinati on Leo Edit, Malek shared the advice he would give to his future son or daughter, which was something he actually learned from Boynton.

"I stole this from Lucy: there's an Aldous Huxley quote that just says, 'Go lightly,' " Malek shared, paraphrasing the English writer and philosopher's popular Island passage.