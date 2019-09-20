Lucy Boynton Opens Up About Her Relationship with Rami Malek and How He Inspires Her Career

Lucy Boynton has kept her relationship with Rami Malek low-key but the actress is now opening up about their romance.

The 25-year-old actress spoke to PORTER magazine about her career and seeking advice from Malek, 38.

“[He’s] been doing it longer,” she said. “And I think the main thing is to take your time [with your career]. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it’s easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot.”

She continued, “It’s tempting once you’ve done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I’ve learnt that’s not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good quality pieces, rather than just doing everything.”

Boynton and Malek met on the set of their film Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, confirmed their relationship in January while accepting an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he said at the time. “I appreciate you so much.”

The two later attended the Critics Choice Awards together were they unintentionally coordinated outfits.

“I was supposed to wear a different Gucci dress, but it needed tailoring, so I had to swap,” she told PORTER. “And I always leave earlier than him. I get ready with my team, then see him at the event. So it was only when we were sitting down that we did that kind of look across, and it was like, ‘Ha!'”

She continued, “But really, I don’t think we want to be that couple, the coordinated duo! Being ‘thing one’ and ‘thing two’ is not the trajectory we’re aiming for.”

A source told PEOPLE in February the two are “very affectionate in public and seem totally in love.”

“When they spend time in Los Angeles, they have a fun social schedule,” the source added. “They often go out to lunch and dinner. If they are alone, they usually sit on the same side of the table to cuddle.”