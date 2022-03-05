Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Relationship in Photos

Wanting to spend more time together, the couple created and costarred in the hit sitcom I Love Lucy, where they played fictionalized versions of themselves.

Their daughter Lucie explained to PEOPLE, "They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other. So my parents thought, 'Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family.' "

The show ran from 1951 to 1957 and became the most-watched show in the United States at the time.