Lucas Hedges Opens Up About His Sexuality: I'm 'Not Totally Straight'

Lucas Hedges is getting candid about his sexuality.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture, the Lady Bird actor, 21, explained, “I recognize myself as existing on that spectrum: Not totally straight, but also not gay and not necessarily bisexual.”

“I owe it to this part to speak as honestly as possible,” he told the outlet. “In the early stages of my life, some of the people I was most infatuated with were my closest male friends. That was the case through high school, and I think I was always aware that while for the most part I was attracted to women, I existed on a spectrum.”

The Oscar-nominee recalled a middle school health teacher who discussed sexuality as a spectrum. “I felt ashamed that I wasn’t 100 percent, because it was clear that one side of sexuality presents issues, and the other doesn’t as much,” Hedges said.

Hedges’ onscreen appearance in November — as a teen in gay conversion therapy in Boy Erased, which he stars in opposite Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe as his religious parents — prompted the conversation about his sexuality.

“I recognized that sense of anticipating and waiting for anyone and everyone to be like, ‘There’s something wrong with you,'” Hedges commented to Vulture about his upcoming role. “It’s a story about shame, which felt to me like the governing factor of my life and my childhood.”

Hedges, who is gearing up for his Broadway debut in The Waverly Gallery, was just 20 when he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Manchester By the Sea in 2017.

“Oscars were our Super Bowl,” he gushed to E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the ceremony in March. “To be here is really kind of out of a fairytale.”