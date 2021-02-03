Ryan O’Neal’s star will be next to his co-star Ali MacGraw and his real-life love Farrah Fawcett

Love Story’s Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal Will Be Honored with Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal's names will be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

The two actors both starred together in the 1970 film Love Story, which is considered one of the most romantic films of all time by the American Film Institute.

The double-star ceremony will be held virtually on Friday, Feb. 12, in honor of Valentine's Day at 11:30 a.m. PT.

While their stars will be placed next to each other, the location is extra special as O'Neal's star will also be next to his real-life love Farrah Fawcett, who would have been 74 today.

O'Neal, 79, and Fawcett were together from 1979 to 1997, but later reunited in 2001 and were together until her death in 2009.

The ceremony will stream on the Walk of Fame social media accounts and on its website.

Both O'Neal and MacGraw, 81, earned Oscar nominations for their roles in Love Story. The film received a total of seven Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.

Love Story follows the story of a boy and girl from different backgrounds who fall in love. Despite their attempts to make their relationship work, tragedy strikes the couple.

In December, MacGraw and O'Neal reunited for a special cover of Town & Country's December/January issue in which they recalled the making of the film and its lasting impact on audiences.

"It's been a fast 50," O'Neal told the magazine before joking, "I don't have those relationships with my wives!"

The movie has lived on, with Harvard University screening the film annually for its freshman students.

"It's a little bit like Rocky Horror, where they scream, 'Love means never having to say you're sorry!' at the screen," said MacGraw, although she said she thinks differently of that sentiment.

"It doesn't mean anything," she said of her famous line. "I've learned that we can make terrible mistakes with people we love. Try not to do it again — and try to clean up the hurt. It's the truth."