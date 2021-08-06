Love Island Superfan Margot Robbie Says the Reality Dating Show 'Is a Big Part' of Her Life

The Suicide Squad star on her love for the hit U.K. reality dating series, all-time favorite contestants and trying to convince costars to also watch

If it weren't for her highly successful acting and producing career, Margot Robbie might have been tempted to apply to be on her favorite reality show: Love Island UK.

Chatting with PEOPLE about her new film The Suicide Squad along with her costar Joel Kinnaman, Robbie, 31, says even at her busiest, she makes time for the seasonal show.



"It is very much a part of my life. It's a big part of my life," Robbie says. "[The Suicide Squad director] James Gunn is actually a big fan too."

"She forced it upon my life," quips Kinnaman, 41, who was present at Robbie's Love Island-themed birthday party last month.

"Yeah. I did force you to try Love Island, but did you ever watch any of it?" Robbie asks.

Kinnaman has not. "I think I've seen the clips of it [from] back in the day, or maybe it was something similar, like Paradise Hotel, or something. But yeah, I need to get back into it fully."



Robbie says she finds the relationship and friendship dynamics that play out on the show to be "fascinating." Her all-time favorite seasons and contestants?



"If I had to pick a favorite season, I'd say season three. If I had to pick favorite contestants of all time, I'd probably say Liv [Olivia Attwood] from season three, and Maura [Higgins] from season five," she says. "They're probably my two favorites of all time. "

(For those unfamiliar with Love Island or its contestants, Liv and Maura are particularly beloved by fans for their entertaining confessional interviews and coining key catchphrases.)

"It's so good. Liv coined 'dicksand,' and Maura coined 'fanny flutters,' so, between the two of them, iconic," says Robbie.

She adds: "I mean, honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There's so much I have to say about it."

Despite the fact that he has not yet familiarized himself with his friend and costar's favorite show, Kinnaman says that he and Robbie have talked about how they could have ended up on it.



"We have joked that it could have so easily gone down that route for us," he says. "A couple of bad choices, a little less fortune, a little less courage in one situation, and it could have been Love Island, and not Hollywood, for us for sure."



"I would not have been mad about that at all. I would have been thrilled!" Robbie counters.

Love Island UK is streaming on Hulu. The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and is on HBO Max Aug. 6.