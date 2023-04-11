'Love Island U.K.' Host Maya Jama Denies 'Silly' Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Reports: 'Move On Please'

Maya Jama has no time for those Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors.

The 28-year-old host of Love Island U.K. spoke out on Twitter Monday, denying reports that she was in a relationship with the Oscar-winning actor, 48. Jama said she was on vacation and not planning to address the false reports.

"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign," she wrote, responding to a Daily Mail article that pointed out her "Leo" necklace.

Jama added, "We are not dating. Move on please."

She later joked with laughing emojis, "They been dragging the story for the past week. This was my last straw."

Reps for DiCaprio did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Leonardo DiCaprio. John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, had split. He was then briefly linked to model Gigi Hadid.

Jama, meanwhile, was engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons before they broke up in August. She has also been linked to other famous men, including rapper Stormzy.

Maya Jama. Karwai Tang/WireImage

A television presenter in the U.K., best known for hosting the popular reality dating series Love Island, Jama has also hosted the BBC Three competition series, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, during its third and fourth seasons. Her other hosting credits include The Circle UK, MTV's True Love or True Lies, Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities, and the Brit Awards, among other televised specials and series.