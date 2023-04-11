'Love Island U.K.' Host Maya Jama Denies 'Silly' Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Reports: 'Move On Please'

"You need to stop now," tweeted Maya Jama, saying that she and Leonardo DiCaprio "are not dating"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 11, 2023 03:52 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Maya Jama attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premierof Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Maya Jama has no time for those Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors.

The 28-year-old host of Love Island U.K. spoke out on Twitter Monday, denying reports that she was in a relationship with the Oscar-winning actor, 48. Jama said she was on vacation and not planning to address the false reports.

"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign," she wrote, responding to a Daily Mail article that pointed out her "Leo" necklace.

Jama added, "We are not dating. Move on please."

She later joked with laughing emojis, "They been dragging the story for the past week. This was my last straw."

Reps for DiCaprio did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock (10550156ne) Leonardo DiCaprio 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio. John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, had split. He was then briefly linked to model Gigi Hadid.

Jama, meanwhile, was engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons before they broke up in August. She has also been linked to other famous men, including rapper Stormzy.

Maya Jama attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Maya Jama. Karwai Tang/WireImage

A television presenter in the U.K., best known for hosting the popular reality dating series Love Island, Jama has also hosted the BBC Three competition series, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, during its third and fourth seasons. Her other hosting credits include The Circle UK, MTV's True Love or True Lies, Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities, and the Brit Awards, among other televised specials and series.

Related Articles
Ben Simmons, Maya Jama
Who Is Ben Simmons' Ex-Fiancée? All About Maya Jama
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline
Maya Jama and Rimmel London
Rimmel London's New Global Ambassador Maya Jama Reveals Fave Tip She Learned from Her Makeup Artist
Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nominations: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things' and 'Last of Us' Lead
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock (10550156ne) Leonardo DiCaprio 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Not Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani After Being Seen Together: Source
Terry Sanderson testifies in court, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 27 Mar 2023
Terry Sanderson Says Gwyneth Paltrow Case Was Not Worth It: 'I'm Gonna Be on the Internet Forever'
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spend 'Nearly the Entire Night' Together at L.A. Event: Source
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio No Longer Seeing Each Other: 'It Just Fizzled,' Says Source
Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko)
'Daisy Jones' 's Sebastian Chacon Breaks Down Show's 'Ambiguous' End — and Whether the Band Could Reunite
Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Zayn Malik's Dating History: From Perrie Edwards to Gigi Hadid
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
'Daisy Jones & The Six' : All the Changes Fans of the Book Have Seen in the Riley Keough-Led Series
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Addresses Romance Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter: 'We Are Not Dating'
Giorgio Armani - One Night Only NYC - SuperPier - Arrivals
Hulu Officially Calls Off 'Devil in the White City' Series 5 Months After Keanu Reeves' Exit
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Another day, another bevy of beauties for Leo DiCaprio as he continues his winter vacation in St Bart’s
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation
Tyler Cameron/Gigi Hadid
Tyler Cameron Says He Only Had $200 to His Name When He Dated Gigi Hadid