From Broadway cast recordings written by Lin-Manuel Miranda to shows and films starring the show's stellar cast, here is everything you should stream after you're done falling in love with Hamilton

Love Hamilton ? Here Are 25 Other Things to Stream After Watching the Hit Musical on Disney+

Hamilton: An American Musical is available for streaming on Disney+, which means that you can officially say that you got to see the musical phenomenon (penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda) with its original Broadway cast.

The hit musical premiered in 2015 and went on to win 11 Tony Awards, so plenty of us have already fallen in love with the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda. But the musical is experiencing a bit of a rebirth as a result of its new home on Disney+. If you've already watched it more than once — and we don't blame you — you should go ahead and watch or stream these movies, shows and albums featuring more Alexander Hamilton, deep cuts from the musical and the show's ridiculously talented cast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you're ready to learn more about Alexander Hamilton or watch more films and series featuring the cast ...

Hamilton's America

The PBS documentary gives an inside look into the making of the musical, blending together history and moments from the show itself.

Hamilton: Building America

Need more background about the "ten dollar founding father without a father?" Watch the History Channel's two-hour special, Hamilton: Building America.

21 Chump Street

If you're asking yourself "What the Heck I Gotta Do" to hear more Lin-Manuel Miranda, you're in luck: He wrote a 14-minute musical based on an episode of NPR's This American Life and starring original Broadway cast member, Anthony Ramos.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Before there was In the Heights, before there was Hamilton, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, an improvised hip-hop show on which the cast members freestyle. A documentary about the show is coming to Hulu on July 17.

Moana

That's right, you can thank Lin-Manuel Miranda for the catchy tunes from Disney's Moana. We bet he would say "You're Welcome."

Mary Poppins Returns

No spoonfuls of sugar needed to watch Miranda alongside Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns.

His Dark Materials

A far cry from Alexander Hamilton, Miranda stars in HBO's His Dark Materials, a fantasy series based on a trilogy of fantasy novels of the same name by Philip Pullman.

Snow Piercer

Daveed Diggs, who won a Tony Award for playing both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, stars in the TV series Snowpiercer, which is based on the sci-fi film of the same name, which was directed by Academy Award-winner Bong Joon Ho.

Blindspotting

The 2018 film features both Diggs and his fellow cast member Jasmine Cephas Jones, who plays Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton. Diggs co-wrote and co-produced the film with Rafael Casal, who also stars in the film and is Diggs' best friend in real life.

black-ish

Diggs also appeared on Black-ish for a multi-episode arc, if comedy series are more your speed. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, too!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Renée Elise Goldsberry (a.k.a. Angelica Schuyler) has a guest role on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and, of course, she lends her vocal stylings to the already music-filled show.

She's Gotta Have It

Fall in love with Anthony Ramos all over again — don't try to tell me you didn't fall in love watching him play John Laurens or Philip Schuyler — in Spike Lee's series, She's Gotta Have It, on Netflix.

If watching a full show or movie isn't in the cards for you, just watch these videos over and over again.

This video of Lin-Manuel covering "Bet On It" from High School Musical 2 (featuring Jonathan Groff, who played Hamilton's King George III).

The composer created a parody of the song when In the Heights made its transfer from Off-Broadway to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2008. He got Jonathan Groff to cameo and their bromance was solidified.

This video of Lin-Manuel and Jonathan Groff proving their bromance is very much real with this rendition of "Satisfied."

?lang=en

Lin-Manuel Miranda singing the title song from Hamilton at the White House a decade before the film hit Disney+.

Do you ever think about Lin-Manuel Miranda performing this song at the White House in 2009 and just cry a little? Just me? Okay. Miranda performed an early iteration of "Alexander Hamilton" from a concept album (before a Broadway show was a twinkle in his eye!) for the Obamas. People laughed then, but they certainly aren't now!

The ladies of Hamilton doing a little role reversal for "My Shot."

Girl power, indeed!

All three King Georges performing "The Schuyler Sisters."

Brian D'Arcy James played King George III in the Off-Broadway production, while Jonathan Groff and Andrew Rannells played the part on Broadway. But it looks like they were better suited to play the Schuyler sisters, to be honest.

These children performing "The Schuyler Sisters" for MCC's annual MisCast gala.

Someone give Luca Padovan, Joshua Colley and Douglas Baldeo a Tony for this performance alone.

This "Cabinet Battle" that came at us from the actual White House.

Ever wanted to see the cast of Hamilton recreate an iconic scene in the White House where it is (kinda) meant to take place? Here's your chance.

Renée Elise Goldsberry treating us to a cut Hamiltune, "Congratulations," which is absolute fire, if you ask us.

The song, which was meant to be Angelica Schuyler's response to Alexander Hamilton's affair, was cut and instead we only get a snippet of Angelica's reaction in "The Reynolds Pamphlet." It is — in a word — perfection.

Listen to Ari Afsar, Julia Harriman, Lexi Lawson, Rachelle Ann Go and Shoba Narayan (several of the Eliza Hamiltons) sing "First Burn."

A first draft of the musical's song "Burn," this version gives a deeper look into Eliza Hamilton's psyche after her husband's very public affair.

If you'd rather fill your ears with more of Lin-Manuel Miranda's lyrical genius...

Start with The Hamilton Mixtape.

The mixtape features covers of the show's songs from huge names like Kelly Clarkson, Sia, Usher, Alicia Keys and more. It also includes a few songs that didn't make it into the show, so you'll have even more Hamilton music to listen to!

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway baby, In the Heights, won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2008.

Bring It On

Yes, Miranda wrote the music (alongside Tom Kitt) for a musical version of Bring It On. Yes, you should absolutely listen to it.

Amélie

Need to hear more of Phillipa Soo (a.k.a. Eliza Hamilton)'s amazing voice? Give the cast recording for the Broadway adaptation of the film Amélie a listen: Soo played the titular character. This one's not written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, but it's still worth a listen!