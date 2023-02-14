Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Connect with the Help of Céline Dion in 'Love Again' Trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find an unexpected connection in Love Again — with help from none other than Céline Dion.

The celebrated singer makes her big-screen acting debut in the upcoming romantic comedy from writer-director James C. Strouse. The film stars Chopra Jonas and Outlander star Heughan as Mira and Rob, who meet after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé's old phone number, "not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone," according to an official synopsis from Sony Pictures Releasing.

"A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts," the synopsis adds. "When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart."

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer and images from the film, which is an American remake of the German movie SMS für Dich (Text for You), itself based on a 2009 book of the same name by Sofie Cramer.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Dion, 54, tells PEOPLE. "And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a privilege that I will cherish forever."

Adds the five-time Grammy winner of the film, which features multiple new tracks from her, "I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it and like the new songs too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Céline Dion in Love Again (2023). Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Chopra Jonas tells PEOPLE she was excited to do Love Again — which she calls "our ode to Céline," adding, "I think having new music from her is such a blessing in this movie."

The actress, 40, says she was "so moved" by SMS für Dich, a movie "about hope" and "finding love again," as well as "having your mind open to the fact that magic can happen."

"It's all of those things coming together and at a time when I really feel like not too many hopeful movies are being made," she adds.

For Chopra Jonas, Love Again stands out in the rom-com sphere in that it "tackles mature issues" and the "complexities" that come about during the "sensitive journey" of finding unexpected new love while navigating grief.

"It was just such a joy to be able to do this character because Mira is just a really sensitive, empathetic person who's stuck in a place she can't seem to get out of. And we've all been there," she says.

Sam Heughan in Love Again (2023). Giles Keyte/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Heughan, 42, tells PEOPLE his character Rob reminds him of Strouse, 45, whom he describes as a "really warm guy."

"The more I got to know James, the more I could sort of draw on who he is and his mannerisms, his humor," the actor explains.

Of Dion, Heughan says she's "very good" and he was "surprised about how funny she was" in the film, in which she "plays an integral part" in Rob's storyline.

"Her music, in a way, brings my character and Priyanka's character together. But who better to do that than Céline Dion?" he says.

Heughan also has nothing but praise for the "incredible" Chopra Jonas, calling her "the heart of the movie." He says, "She's generous, she's thoughtful, funny, and honestly from the moment we met I just knew we would get on. She's a real joy to work with."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in Love Again (2023). Courtesy of Sony Pictures

While there were strict COVID protocols in place during filming, Heughan admits he and Chopra Jonas met up "secretly" — albeit safely— for extra bonding sessions, including at the home the actress shares with husband Nick Jonas (who makes a hilarious cameo in the trailer).

"We thought it was important to have the chemistry and a relationship, so we did. We all hung out," he says. "We had a number of parties or dinners at her house, which was so fantastic. She's a great host, and honestly has a wonderful family."

"It was a joy and I think really important that we felt comfortable with each other, and she just welcomed me into her circle," Heughan adds.

Tune in to PEOPLE's Instagram for a Live chat with with Chopra Jonas and Heughan about Love Again Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also text "LOVE" to (310) 634-1918 for exclusive content about the movie.

Love Again premieres in theaters May 12.