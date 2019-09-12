Love, Actually Star Thomas Brodie-Sangster Is All Grown up — See Him Out with Girlfriend

It’s been almost 16 years since Love, Actually hit theaters and became an instant Christmas classic — and fan-favorite Sam is now all grown up.

The little boy who stole viewers’ hearts with his sweet crush on a classmate was played by actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who is now 29. Brodie-Sangster has continued to work in high profile projects — most notably Game of Thrones, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and the Maze Runner movie franchise — though he still looks just like he did when he was 12 years old in the 2003 movie.

The actor was recently spotted out with his girlfriend Gzi Wisdom in Venice, California for an arm-in-arm stroll. The pair matched in their low-key appearance, with Brodie-Sangster opting for a simple white shirt and flared black jeans while Wisdom sported a slitted black dress and combat boots.

Fans were recently reminded of the actor’s Love, Actually storyline when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged. People felt their love story mirrored Brodie-Sangster’s in the Christmas classic.

The uncanny resemblance between Brodie-Sangster and Harry lies in their red hair and that they are both British. Olivia Olson, who played Sam’s love interest, is also biracial and American, like Meghan.

If big fans of the film remember correctly, Sam was dealing with the death of his mother — much like a young Harry mourned her death when he was just 12-years-old.

It was also Olivia’s burgeoning talent as a singer that managed to captivate Sam, as seen in the memorable scene where she sings “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” while Meghan’s talent and poise were evidently present from a young age when she was 11-years-old as she battled for gender equality in her native Los Angeles.