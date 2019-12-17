Viral Tweet About Keira Knightley & Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Ages in Love Actually Shocking Fans

Image zoom Keira Knightley (L) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Love Actually Moviestore/Shutterstock; Universal/Youtube

Years after Love Actually’s release, fans are still learning things about the beloved movie, as evidenced by a viral tweet this week.

In the Christmas romantic comedy, Keira Knightley plays Juliet, a newlywed who gets momentarily swept up in the romantic feelings her husband’s best friend (played by Andrew Lincoln) harbors for her. Thomas Brodie-Sangster, on the other hand, portrays Sam, a middle school student who learns to play drums to impress his crush, Joanna.

But when the movie was released in 2003, Brodie-Sangster, now 29, was 13 years old — and Knightley, now 34, was just 18, making them much closer in age than they may appear to viewers.

“Yearly reminder that there is only a five-year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually,” read a Saturday tweet featuring side-by-side photos of the two actors in the movie (they did not share any scenes together).

HAD TO GOOGLE AND STILL DON'T BELIEVE EVEN THOUGH I KNOW IT'S TRUE — 🎄 ⓚⓧmas 🎄🦄 (@unicornkx) December 15, 2019

The tweet quickly went viral, racking up over 100,000 likes and close to 19,000 retweets by Tuesday morning, as well as a barrage of replies from fans whose minds were blown.

“RIGHTTTTT i was so shook by this i thought it had to be fake,” read one, while another tweet mused, “Did he look extremely young for his age or did she look much older?”

Other users pointed out various age differences in the movie, like the fact that Lincoln, now 46, was 30 at the time the movie came out, while Chiwetel Ejiofor, who played Juliet’s husband Peter, was 26.

“I went down the Love Actually rabbit hole and found this out last night!” one response read, regarding Knightley and Brodie-Sangster. “Also found out that Hugh Grant was 16 years older than Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth was 16 years older than Lucia Moniz, and Laura Linney was 11 years older than Rodrigo Santoro.”

Image zoom Keira Knightley (L) and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Love Actually Snap Stills/Rex/REX USA

Image zoom Thomas Brodie-Sangster (L) and Liam Neeson in Love Actually UNIVERSAL PICTURES/ Everett

Aside from Knightley and Brodie-Sangster, their aforementioned costars and a slew of cameos from famous faces like Denise Richards, Billy Bob Thornton, January Jones, Shannon Elizabeth and Rowan Atkinson, Love Actually also stars Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Olivia Olson, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, and Liam Neeson, who plays Sam’s stepfather.

“I don’t know why Love Actually is still so popular,” Grant, who played the Prime Minister in the film, revealed last year, according to Bang Showbiz — but he admitted it’s “nice” that “everyone watches it at Christmas.”

The veteran actor, 59, went on to reflect on the fan-favorite scene where his character dances along at his Downing Street residence to the Pointer Sisters’ “Jump (For My Love).”

“I suspect that was the most excruciating scene ever committed,” Grant remarked. “It wasn’t easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober.”