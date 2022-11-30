'Love Actually' Director Admits Movie's Lack of Diversity Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable,' 'Stupid'

"Thank God, society is changing, so my film is bound, in some moments, to feel out of date," director Richard Curtis said of 2003's Love Actually

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 03:04 PM
Love Actually Director Admits Movie's 'Lack of Diversity' Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable and a Bit Stupid'
Richard Curtis (L); Love Actually (2003). Photo: David M. Benett/Getty, Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Love Actually may be a holiday classic, but writer-director Richard Curtis is admitting what he considers a big flaw in the 2003 film.

Speaking with Diane Sawyer for the recent ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, Curtis 66, said he feels "uncomfortable and a bit stupid" about the movie's "lack of diversity" almost 20 years later.

"There are things you'd change but, thank God, society is changing, so my film is bound, in some moments, to feel out of date," he said.

The film follows several stories — mostly romantic, and most involving white, heterosexual characters — and as Curtis said in the special, "I think there are sort of three plots that have sort of bosses and people who work for them."

"There is such extraordinary love that goes on every minute in so many ways [in life], all the way around the world, and makes me wish my film was better," the director told Sawyer, 76. "It makes me wish I'd made a documentary just to kind of observe it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Love Actually (2003) Directed by Richard Curtis Shown: Rodrigo Santoro, Laura Linney
Rodrigo Santoro and Laura Linney in Love Actually (2003). Universal Studios

Love Actually follows an ensemble cast of primarily London-based characters, whose lives intertwine in various ways in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The ensemble holiday rom-com's cast included Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Lúcia Moniz, Martine McCutcheon, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, Joanna Page, Heike Makatsch, Abdul Salis, Gregor Fisher and Liam Neeson.

And while Curtis laments not having more diversity in the film, he did say in the film's DVD bonus footage that he was "really sorry to lose" one particular storyline that had been filmed but didn't make it into the final cut. It followed the school headmistress, played by Anne Reid, who was in a lesbian relationship with a terminally ill woman, played by Frances de la Tour.

"The idea was meant to be that you just casually met this very stern headmistress ... [but] later on in the film, [we] suddenly fell in with [her] and you realize that no matter how unlikely it seems, any character that you come across in life has their own complicated tale of love," he said.

Another brief scene that was cut was shot in Kenya and involved a man and a woman living in Africa "who have faced famine and come out of the ordeal together and united," Grazia reported in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Brodie-Sangster Looks Back on Love Actually: "I Had No Idea What I Was a Part Of"

The one-hour special marking the 20th anniversary of the making of Love Actually explores "how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes," according to a release.

Reuniting for the special alongside Curtis were Grant, 62, Thompson, 63, Linney, 58, Nighy, 72, Brodie-Sangster, 32, and Olson, 30, with a message from McCutcheon, 46.

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special is available to stream now on Hulu.

Related Articles
Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith
Antoine Fuqua: There Was a 'Full Conversation' with Apple About Release of Will Smith Film 'Emancipation'
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
Diane Ladd and Laura Dern attend AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 11, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Laura Dern Wishes Mother Diane Ladd Happy 87th Birthday: 'Goddess Mama'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie 'Gigli'
Hugh Jackman Shares Annual Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman Shares Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'Joy Lights Up All Around You'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
'Glass Onion' Cast and Director Take Fans Behind the Scenes of 'Knives Out' Sequel: Watch
Diane Sawyer’s Interview on Love Actually
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview on London Park Bench Cut Short by Police
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Slam: Chadwick Boseman Is 'a Movie Star'
Emma Corrin at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Corrin Asks for Gender-Neutral Acting Award Categories: 'Do We Need to Make It Specific?'
Joe Pesci New York Film Critics Circle Awards Gala; Joe Pesci Home Alone 2 - Lost In New York
Joe Pesci Reflects on Making 'Home Alone 2' as Movie Turns 30: 'I Did Sustain Serious Burns'
Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Tyler Perry to Make Four Movies for Amazon Prime Video: 'Welcomed Me with Open Arms'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Spend Thanksgiving Together amid Rumors of Reconciliation: 'Irina Is Very Happy'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spend Thanksgiving Together: She Is 'Very Happy' (Sources)
*EXCLUSIVE* Westwood, CA - Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get in the holiday spirits as they go shopping for two Christmas trees in Westwood
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Buy Christmas Tree on Casual Los Angeles Outing
Tenoch Huerta attends Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York Screening at AMC 34th Street on November 01, 2022 in New York City.
Tenoch Huerta Reveals If His Bulge Was Removed from Final Cut of 'Wakanda Forever' : 'Not Going to Lie'
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from 'Dirty Dancing' in Film's Upcoming Sequel