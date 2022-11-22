'Love Actually' Cast to Reunite for ABC Special as Holiday Classic Turns 20

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special airs Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Published on November 22, 2022 02:12 PM
love actually
Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Love Actually (2003). Photo: Everett

Almost 20 years later, audiences are still feeling the love.

The cast of the 2003 holiday classic Love Actually are set to reunite for an ABC News special with Diane Sawyer, marking two decades since the making of the holiday classic.

Returning for the special are Emma Thompson (Karen), Hugh Grant (David/the prime minister), Laura Linney (Sarah), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna) and more, plus writer/director Richard Curtis and a message from Martin McCutcheon (Natalie).

Titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, the one-hour special "will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes," according to a release.

"The special will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities," the release adds.

Aside from the aforementioned stars, Love Actually also starred the late Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Lúcia Moniz, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, Joanna Page, Heike Makatsch, Abdul Salis, Gregor Fisher and Liam Neeson.

Additionally, the ensemble romantic comedy featured a slew of cameos from famous faces like Denise Richards, Billy Bob Thornton, January Jones, Elisha Cuthbert, Shannon Elizabeth, Claudia Schiffer and Rowan Atkinson.

Much of the cast reunited back in 2017 for a Love Actually mini-sequel — including Grant, 62, who recreated his iconic dance scene from the film, this time to Drake's "Hotline Bling" instead of The Pointer Sisters' "Jump."

The 10-minute sequel — written and directed by the film's original writer-director Curtis, 66 — was part of Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day, a popular fundraiser for children that always draws huge stars for its comedy routines.

EMMA THOMPSON, LIAM NEESON
Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson in Love Actually (2003). Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

RELATED GALLERY: The Stars of Love Actually, Then and Now

Brodie-Sangster, now 32, reflected on the lasting enormity of Love Actually in an October 2020 chat with PEOPLE, saying he had "no idea" what he'd gotten himself into when he first showed up for work on the film, in which he plays the lovelorn stepson of Neeson's character Daniel.

"I remember already having the part and going into the read-through and not knowing who else was in it," he told PEOPLE. "I'd just go, 'Oh, it's another job. Great. I'm on another job.' And then all these faces started walking in through the door and I realized that this is probably quite big."

"I felt a bit embarrassed, I asked [a runner], 'Is this coming out in the cinema?' And he's like, 'Yeah,' " Brodie-Sangster continued. "I was like, 'Really? Oh, wow.' I had no idea what it was and then they walked me through to the room and I was sat down with maybe 50 very high-profile amazing actors all around this table."

"It was only then that I realized what I was a part of. All the way up until that point I had no idea whatsoever," he added.

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special airs Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and the next day on Hulu.

