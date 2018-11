The Stars of Love Actually, Then & Now

By Love Actually‘s 2003 release, Grant already had quite the roster of films on his résumé, including Sense and Sensibility, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary. The English star married for the first time in 2018, has kept busy being a father of five, and continues to add to that movie roster, starring in Paddington 2 in 2017.

And, about that famous dance scene? Grant revealed he was reluctant to do it — but said he is now proud he was able to pull it off.

“People do like it,” he said in The Jess Cagle Interview. “I’m proud of the fact I did it without any stimulants.”