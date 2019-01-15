Lost in Translation Reunion! Bill Murray Teams with Sofia Coppola for New Movie

Just over 15 years after Bill Murray played a washed up actor in Lost in Translation, which Sofia Coppola wrote and directed, the two will work together again on the upcoming film On the Rocks.

The movie will tell the story of a young mom who reconnects with her playboy father on an adventure through New York. Coppola — who won the 2004 Academy Award for best writing for her job on Lost in Translation — will produce, write and direct the father-daughter flick.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Murray, 68, also received critical acclaim for his portrayal of past-his-prime movie star Bob Harris in the 2003 drama, with a best actor Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical category.

Rashida Jones is also set to star alongside Murray when production starts this spring in Coppola’s native New York City.

The actor and the revered director, 47, teamed up in 2015 when she produced, wrote and directed his A Very Murray Christmas special for Netflix. On the Rocks marks Coppola’s first film since 2017’s The Beguiled, starring Kirsten Dunst and Nicole Kidman.

Murray also has The Dead Don’t Die and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch in the works.