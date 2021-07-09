Lori Harvey Shares Romantic Video of Herself and Michael B. Jordan on Vacation: 'Thank You, God'

Harvey shared snapshots of the couple making the most of their time together at the beach.

The 24-year-old model shared a photo of Jordan, 34, playfully biting her jaw while she closed her eyes on her Instagram Stories.

In another photo, also shared on her Stories, the couple smile at the camera as they take a dip in the pool.

Harvey also shared a short video on her Stories where she and Jordan stood side-by-side as she said, "I love you."

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

In a second video that Harvey shared to her Instagram, the two enjoy the sunset while in the pool, where they shared a kiss.

"Thank you God. 🤍," she wrote in the caption, while Jordan commented, "So grateful baby 🙏🏾."

michael b jordan Credit: Lori Harvey Instagram comments https://www.instagram.com/p/CRHg14gFIwm/

Jordan made his relationship with Harvey Instagram official in January, a few months after they began dating.