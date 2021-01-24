Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan 'Mine' as He Shares Shirtless Photo from Their Vacation

Lori Harvey is claiming her man!

On Sunday, the 24-year-old model left a cheeky message on her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's shirtless Instagram photo.

"Mine," the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges wrote in the comments section of Jordan's post. The Black Panther star replied to his new girlfriend with a sweet smiley face emoji.

Jordan also credited Harvey with taking the steamy shots of him, which looked to be from the new couple's recent getaway to the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

In photos last week, the couple was seen smiling widely while vacationing in the celebrity hot spot. The two had fun in the water, alternating between lounging on a floating platform and hitting the waves on a jet ski, with Jordan driving while Harvey held on tight to her new boyfriend.

Harvey also posted several dreamy photos of their getaway on her Instagram Story. Jordan joined her in one mirror selfie as they both smiled. "He love it here," Harvey captioned the snap on her Story.

PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive and the model went public with their relationship earlier this month after weeks of speculation from fans.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's initial decision to keep their love out of the spotlight. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

The happy couple "spent all the major holidays together in November and December," the source continued. "Lori seems very happy."

And it seems Lori's TV personality father approves of her new boyfriend.