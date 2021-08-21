Lori Harvey Calls Michael B. Jordan 'Delicious' During L.A. Date Night

Michael B. Jordan is all smiles around girlfriend Lori Harvey.

The actor, 34, seemed to be enjoying his date night with Harvey, 24, at Craig's on Friday as she shared a video to her Instagram Story of Jordan taking a sip of water before flashing a grin at the camera. "Delicious," she wrote with the drooling and heart-eye emojis.

PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive made his relationship Instagram official with Harvey in January following months of romance rumors. The couple was previously spotted stepping off a plane together in Atlanta ahead of Thanksgiving, before later jetting off to the slopes in Utah in December.

"They have gotten serious quickly," a source told PEOPLE in February. "It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."

Jordan spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship in April, explaining that it's the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," Jordan added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

The Journal for Jordan star has also managed to win over Harvey's family, including her father Steve Harvey.

"You know what, I have tried not to like him," Steve, 64, admitted on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — 'cause I done got rid of all of 'em. All of 'em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."