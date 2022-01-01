Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan 'Babydaddy' While Celebrating on New Year's Eve

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, was joined by friends as they rang in 2022 together

Lori Harvey rang in the new year with her beau by her side!

On Friday night, the model, 24, shared a boomerang of herself and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan dressed to the nines for their New Year's Eve celebration.

"Babydaddy," she wrote alongside the clip.

Jordan, 34, wasn't the only one celebrating with Harvey as the clock struck midnight. The SKN by LH founder was also joined by several friends.

Harvey shared another fun clip to her Instagram Story with the group, writing: "Bringing in the new year with my girls."

The Journal for Jordan star celebrated his one-year anniversary with Harvey in November, after making the relationship Instagram official in January.

A source told PEOPLE back in February of their relationship: "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."

Jordan then told PEOPLE in April why it was the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," Jordan added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

More recently, the actor further explained why he felt comfortable sharing his personal relationship publicly while speaking to the The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine's cover story published in early December.

"When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through," he said about dating in the public eye. "It takes a special person to deal with that."