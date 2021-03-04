Lord of the Rings Turns 20! Elijah Wood, Cate Blanchett, Viggo Mortensen Will Reunite to Support Local Cinemas

Alamo Drafthouse has launched a new series, “Support Local Cinemas,” after filing for bankruptcy on Wednesday

The fate of Middle-earth may no longer hang in the balance, but the heroes of the epic saga still remain.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Liv Tyler and more stars from Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning movie trilogy will reunite in three different Q&A's for Alamo Drafthouse's "Support Local Cinemas" series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

LOTR superfan Stephen Colbert will join the cast and crew to moderate all three, separate Q&A sessions, which begin on March 25. Wood, Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan—who all played the four hobbits in the franchise—will answer questions touching on The Fellowship of the Rings.

The following week, on April 1, Blanchett, Mortensen, Tyler and Orlando Bloom will reunite for a Q&A on The Two Towers.

Image zoom Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Lars Niki/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis and Jackson will end the series on April 8 when they answer fan questions on The Return of the King.

Wood, 40, had a hand in bringing back everyone involved. "One of the experiences I miss most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theater eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added that when Tim League, the founder and executive chairman of Alamo Drafthouse, reached out to him with the idea he "jumped at the chance to help."

The reunion Q&A content will initially be exclusive to theatrical screenings of the new 4K remastering of the trilogy. As part of the campaign, Alamo Drafthouse is making the Q&A presentations available for free in movie theaters around the world.

Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

The reunion conversations will also be available online later on.

News of the Q&A sessions come a day after Alamo Drafthouse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and announced the company will be closing a number of its underperforming locations.

The company tweeted a message to its patrons on Thursday, writing, "We're not going anywhere."

"We deeply appreciate everyone's concern about yesterday's news. It'd be impossible to respond to everyone (or to fully answer all your questions), but the main thing you need to know is this: Alamo Drafthouse isn't going anywhere — promise," the statement read.

"Yesterday's news wasn't fun, but the actions we took were necessary to get us through the havoc COVID wreaked upon our industry," it continued. "In the meantime — we're showing movies this weekend at each of our open locations, just as we have over the past six months, and just as we'll continue to do."

"As vaccine distribution improves and the studio release calendar solidifies into what should be a heck of a rebuilding year, we're planning to grow our team back to the pre-pandemic levels and reopen the rest of our theaters - including a few new ones," it added. "We've been asked many times if there's something our friends and guests could do, and we do have a request. This year, don't just remember the Alamo Drafthouse. When you can, take the opportunity to return to the Alamo Drafthouse. We'll be ready."