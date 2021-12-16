Watch Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, More Lord of the Rings Stars Reunite for Rap with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's hilarious rap celebrates 20 years since 2001's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Stephen Colbert is rapping about his love for Lord of the Rings.

On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host and self-avowed Tolkien superfan commemorated the first of Peter Jackson's Middle-earth films, 2001's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, marking its 20th anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Introducing the rap segment, Colbert said of Fellowship of the Ring, "It was 20 years ago this Sunday that this movie kicked off my favorite film series of all time. "... If you ask me, there is no better film series. Lord of the Rings is without a doubt the greatest trilogy in movie history. I know I may have said that many times before, but I have never — not once — rapped it. Until now."

Colbert, 57, asserted that it is the best movie trilogy of all time, enlisting several cast members from the movies to help him perform a laugh-out-loud rap along with Late Show resident musician Jon Batiste.

Those who made appearances include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Viggo Mortensen and Andy Serkis. Rappers Method Man and Killer Mike also joined for the song.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There is also a surprise cameo by Anna Kendrick, who pokes fun at her Twilight role (she played Jessica). When Killer Mike joked in one verse "Twilight sucks, f--- Anna Kendrick," the camera cuts to her in a kitchen as she says out of frustration, "I'm barely in those movies!"

Colbert is such a die-hard fan of LOTR that he was given a cameo in the 2013 prequel film The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Credit: CBS

The comedian also took a playful jab at the Harry Potter franchise, arguing that LOTR deserves the same kind of anniversary treatment that the Potter series is getting with the upcoming reunion special on HBO Max.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

"Harry Potter's fine, but it's no Lord of the Rings. I mean, Dumbledore couldn't take a Balrog! Dumbledore was killed by a high school chemistry teacher!" he joked of Potions Master Severus Snape.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS