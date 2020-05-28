Lord of the Rings Reunion! Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen Gather for Josh Gad's Show

Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen — among other castmembers — will take part in the reunion Zoom chat

Fans of The Lord of the Rings won't want to miss this!

Frozen star Josh Gad is virtually reuniting the cast of the epic trilogy for the upcoming episode of his quarantine YouTube series, Reunited Apart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a short teaser of the upcoming episode, Gad, 39, enlists the help of Goonies star Sean Astin — who also plays Samwise Gamgee in LOTR — to get the cast together.

Soon enough, Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck) and Billy Boyd (Pippin Took) are all on the call, joking about how they always Zoom chat together.

Image zoom New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock

When Gad asks Wood, 39, if they would let him host a virtual reunion, he replies, "I wish this choice had never come to me. I wish none of this had ever happened," reciting one of his famous lines from the movie.

That's when Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf) pops into the call to recite one of Gandalf's most powerful lines to end the trailer.

"So do all who live to see such times, but it's not for them to decide," he says. "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that's been given to us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The cast starts to cheer and McKellen pulls out a glass of red wine to celebrate the performance.

Gad previously hosted reunions of the 1985 cult classic Goonies, as well as 1985 film Back to the Future. Both virtual calls recreated some of the most memorable moments from the movies and also raised money to give back to various charity organizations helping those in need amid the pandemic.

Just last month, the cast of LOTR mourned the loss of Andrew Jack, a dialect coach for film series who died in April due to complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

LOTR cast members Wood and Astin reacted to the news, with Astin, 49, sharing that Jack “made a mean curry … was powerful & gentle in equal measure.”

“So heartbreaking to learn that Andrew Jack has passed away. He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth,” tweeted Wood. “He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends.”