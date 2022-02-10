Lord of the Rings' Peter Jackson Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainer List of 2022 with $580 Million

Last year, Jackson became the third person in history to become a billionaire by making movies

Peter Jackson is the highest-paid entertainer of 2022, according to new study.

The Lord of the Rings director, 60, topped Forbes' list of highest-paid talent after he collected $600 million in cash after selling part of his visual-effects company for $1.6 billion in November, the publication reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The deal made Jackson the third person in history to become a billionaire by making movies after George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Jackson's studio Weta Digital was sold to software developer Unity, the company behind video games like Pokémon Go and Call Of Duty: Mobile.

Weta Digital has helped create characters for plenty of blockbuster films and series in recent years, including Avatar, Game Of Thrones, Planet Of The Apes, The Suicide Squad and Black Widow, as well as The Lord of the Rings. Over the years, the company has earned six Academy Awards and six British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

In the sale, Unity will acquire Weta Digital's "tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent," Unity said in statement, adding that the acquisition "is designed to put Weta's incredibly exclusive and sophisticated visual effects (VFX) tools into the hands of millions of creators and artists around the world."

sir-peter-jackson Credit: Travis Graalman

"Weta Digital's tools created unlimited possibilities for us to bring to life the worlds and creatures that originally lived in our imaginations," Jackson said in a statement after the sale. "Together, Unity and Weta Digital can create a pathway for any artist, from any industry, to be able to leverage these incredibly creative and powerful tools."

He continued, "Offering aspiring creatives access to Weta Digital's technology will be nothing short of game changing and Unity is just the company to bring this vision to life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackson first founded Weta in 1993. Some of the company's most famous film characters include Avatar's Neyriti, Lord of the Rings' Gollum and Planet of the Apes' Caesar.