Lord of the Rings Stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd Reunite for Dinner

The former costars shared a dinner out together this weekend, which Dominic Monaghan documented on Instagram

It's a Shire reunion!

In the selfie, taken by Boyd, the four men beam over glasses of wine and a few desserts.

In Monhaghan's caption, which begged to be read in his Irish accent, he gushed over just how memorable the dinner among old friends was.

"It was another one of those successful smash it out of the park kick it into row Z slap my arse and call me Lucy any of it was recorded none of us would work again…..meal's," Monaghan wrote.

He also thanked the restaurant they attended, award-winning tapas spot Jaleo by Jose Andres, for "taking care" of them during their time.

In the acclaimed fantasy series, the four actors played unassuming hobbits Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin, who set off on the journey of a lifetime after Frodo is tasked with destroying the One Ring to Rule Them All.

The last The Lord of the Rings movie was released in 2003, while The Hobbit prequel trilogy debuted in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The foursome also reunited last month when Wood and Astin stopped by Boyd and Monaghan's podcast, The Friendship Onion, to reflect on their time filming and the time that has passed since. They also reunited at Calgary Expo 2022 that same month.

The podcast's official Instagram shared a photo on April 27 of the reunion, and called the actors a "hobbit family."

"We took a special moment recently to capture an intimate 'hobbit family' moment," the caption read. "Hope you guys all treasure it."

Last December, the "hobbit family" came together for a hilarious rap on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to celebrate 20 years since the series' first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring.

The sketch, which featured host Stephen Colbert rapping about his love for the fantasy series, also starred LOTR stars Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, and Andy Serkis.

The hobbits' latest reunion comes ahead of a new adaptation from the Lord of the Rings universe headed for Amazon Prime this September, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Though the new series reportedly won't feature the original cast, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay promised the storyline fits in with LOTR mastermind J.R.R. Tolkien's "classics."