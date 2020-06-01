Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and more joined a call to reunite the Lord of the Rings cast

Lord of the Rings Cast Shows Off Their Matching Tattoos as They Reunite for Charity

The Lord of the Rings cast is (virtually) back together — and showing off their matching ink!

The star-studded cast of the movie franchise came together in the latest installment of Josh Gad's YouTube series Reunited Apart, in which the Frozen star hosts a Zoom call with the teams behind some classic movies. After taking on The Goonies, Back to the Future and Splash, Gad turned his attention to the Fellowship for Sunday's episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kicking it off with Sean Astin, who already appeared on the show with his Goonies castmates. The two then welcomed Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and, in an epic recreation of one of the franchise’s most memorable moments, Sir Ian McKellen.

Gad then welcomed director Peter Jackson and co-writer Philippa Boyens, both New Zealand natives who appeared on the call together.

Gad asked to see everyone's matching tattoos, prompting the crew to show off their matching ink. Days before filming wrapped on the franchise, the main actors from the movie got the word "nine" in the Rings' elvish language tattooed on different parts of their bodies.

Image zoom Josh Gad/YouTube

Monaghan and Bloom quickly lifted theirs up, with Monaghan showing off his shoulder and Bloom lifting his wrist, and McKellen followed by undoing his shirt and showing off his shoulder.

"When I read it upside down, it says Gucci," the legendary actor joked.

Astin had to go off frame to lift his ankle tattoo up to the camera, and Wood had the most compromising of all when he had to briefly lower the hem of his pants to show off the ink on his right lower hip.

"Elijah I know where you have yours, I was holding your hand all the way through," McKellen joked.

WATCH: Orlando Bloom Tells Cate Blanchett He Had the 'Biggest Crush' on Her During Lord of the Rings

The cast has previously talked about the tattoos, with Bloom sharing a throwback shot of them at the tattoo parlor.

Monaghan also previously told Entertainment Weekly that the cast had considered a number of things, including the One Ring, before settling on the elvish nine.

“It was one of those beautiful moments, where we all felt like we had been through this war, this battle, together in a lot of different ways,” Monaghan recalled. “That really brought together that family feeling.”

After showing off the tats, the cast was then joined by Viggo Mortensen, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean, Liv Tyler, Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, and Karl Urban. Composer Howard Shore also joined in on the call.

The group reunited to raise money for No Kid Hungry, an organization working to feed kids across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheerios partnered with the show to pledge $1.3 million and urged viewers to donate, with over $81,000 raised as of Monday afternoon.