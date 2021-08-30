Nearly three decades after photobombing a woman’s photo at an inaugural ball, Sean Astin ran into her again at Disneyland

Lord of the Rings Actor Sean Astin Photobombs the Same Woman Twice — Over 25 Years Apart!

Sean Astin is a photobombing pro.

The Lord of the Rings star, 50, ended up in the background of the same woman's picture 26 years apart, according to a Reddit post from the woman, Gabrielle Kerr.

One of the photos was taken at a ball after former President Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993, while the more recent one took place at Disneyland back in May of 2019.

"Here's the story," Kerr wrote alongside the two pics. "Back in '93 my dad got the hook up for one of the Clinton inaugural balls. Said hook up fell through and we wound up crashing maybe 4 different parties. I think this was the MTV inaugural ball so the crowd was younger and lots of celebrities were there."

"While we waited for Clinton to make his appearance my dad took a selfie. We had no idea Sean was standing there let alone photo bombed us until we developed the film," she continued.

The second photobomb, Kerr said, was less accidental.

"Flash forward 26 years I'm at Disneyland for the opening of Galaxy's Edge and guess who walks by?! I ask my hubby if I should try and show Sean the picture (which I had in my phone) and he said go for it," she explained. "So I run after Sean and yell 'excuse me Sean, you photo bombed me, do you want to see the photo?!'"

The Goonies actor was "so excited" to see the old picture — so much so that he offered to take another, according to Kerr.

"He stopped and said sure and while I pull up the photo I give him the backstory. When he and his wife and daughter see it they were so excited. And then he says 'let's recreate it!'" Kerr wrote.