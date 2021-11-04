Looking Back on Michael B. Jordan's Very Sexy Year
The reigning Sexiest Man Alive will say goodbye to his title next week, but before he does, look back on all he accomplished in 2021
He Was Named Sexiest Man Alive 2020
Michael B. Jordan broke the Internet in November 2020 when he was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.
"It's a cool feeling," he told PEOPLE in the cover story. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."
As he prepares to hand the crown over to the newest Sexiest Man Alive next week, let's take a look back at the 34-year-old actor's very sexy year.
He Launched a Basketball Tournament for HBCUs
In December 2020, Jordan announced his new project: the launch of an inaugural historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) college basketball showcase, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, which will be held on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
"I think there's a time and a place for everything," the actor told PEOPLE of when he chooses to use his platform. "I've been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action — big or small — to help create the change we want to see."
He Found Love
Jordan and Lori Harvey went Instagram official with their relationship in January, sharing sexy photos from jaunts around the world but keeping fairly quiet on the details of their relationship.
"We just really balance each other," Harvey said on The Real in September. "I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together."
Jordan, Harvey said, is "so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort."
He Starred in a Super Bowl Commercial
The actor had one of the big game's more memorable advertising moments, playing the "body" of Alexa in a hilarious, sexy spot.
He Was Announces as Director of Creed III
In March, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed and also direct and produce Creed III, which is set for a Nov. 23, 2022 release.
Sharing THR's article with the news on his Instagram Stories, Jordan wrote, "Excited is an understatement!"
"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," he added in a statement obtained by THR.
He Became the First Black Man to Embody John Clark
Jordan joined Amazon Studios' action film Tom Clancy's Without Remorse as John Clark, becoming the first Black man to play the super soldier, previously played by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber.
"As a kid, I'd play John Clark in the video games Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon and imagine myself in that role. So for everything to come full circle and to be able to play him in real life, it's really fulfilling," the actor told PEOPLE.
And He Joined Forces with Denzel Washington
Former Sexiest Man Alive Denzel Washington directed Jordan in the upcoming A Journal for Jordan, which tells the story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.
"It's not often you get a chance to be directed by one of your idols, in Denzel Washington," Jordan captioned a clip on Instagram.
He Joined the Big Leagues
In honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary in late 2021, Jordan starred in a short film entitled Welcome to NBA Lane, helping tell the story of more than 30 present and former basketball legends, including LeBron James.
He Continued His Work with Coach
In November 2021, Coach launched a capsule line designed in partnership with the actor and his friend, Los Angeles-based artist and painter Blue the Great.
"His artwork reflects the times. Things he's personally gone through. It's such an emotional and powerful medium to paint your feelings and get that out on canvas and have other people interpret that," Jordan, who has been a Coach global brand ambassador since 2019, told PEOPLE of his friend. "Other people are projecting their experiences on that artwork too, what they see and what they feel from it too. I think he's extremely talented. To be able to work with an artist like this is a blessing."
He Hung Out with Other Sexiest Man Alive Title-Holders
Getting some advice on passing the torch, perhaps? Days before relinquishing his Sexiest Man Alive title, he joined 2012 honoree Channing Tatum for a screening at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles.