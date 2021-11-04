Jordan and Lori Harvey went Instagram official with their relationship in January, sharing sexy photos from jaunts around the world but keeping fairly quiet on the details of their relationship.

"We just really balance each other," Harvey said on The Real in September. "I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together."

Jordan, Harvey said, is "so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort."