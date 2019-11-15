Lookalike Mother-Daughter Duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Step Out for Glam Night in N.Y.C.

Uma Thurman had a stylish night out with her daughter, rising actress Maya Hawke.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo stepped out at the Guggenheim International Gala on Thursday night, both looking stunning in their gowns.

Maya, 21, later posted several videos to her Instagram Story of the light display inside the museum’s iconic spiral structure, and thanked Dior in a post for her mesh and flowery gown.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Maya talked about how she’s close with both her mom Thurman and her dad Ethan Hawke, both 49.

“I’m always running decisions by them,” she told the outlet. “They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business.”

“I think that’s the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things,” Maya continued. “Hopefully it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make.”

Image zoom Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Neil Rasmus/BFA

The actress — who had breakout roles this year in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things — also told the outlet that her newfound success has allowed her more freedom and independence from her parents.

“I have more money, so I don’t have to ask my parents for it anymore. That’s amazing,” she said, before clarifying, “Let’s put it this way: I have a lot more independence and freedom.”

“I really think that nothing improves your relationships more than independence,” she continued. “The less you need from anyone, the more you can really see them and get along and love each other. And so, that’s been the biggest change probably—is that freedom creates possibilities.”