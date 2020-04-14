Longtime Disney Animator Ann Sullivan, Who Worked on Lion King, Dies from Coronavirus Complications

Image zoom Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ann Sullivan, a longtime animator who worked on iconic Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas and The Lion King, has died at 91 from complications due to COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Sullivan passed away Monday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) nursing facility in Woodland Hills, California, making her the third resident at that nursing facility to die from coronavirus complications.

“There are good days and bad days. This was one of the bad days,” MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher told Deadline.

“I expect there will be more before we get through the tunnel. We’ve got people working very long hours under stressful conditions, providing not only incredible care, but constant communication with family members. The industry can be proud that it has supported us over the years so that we can provide this care to the most frail and vulnerable, and in some cases, to the end of their lives with gentle and dignified transitions,” he shared.

Born in Fargo, North Dakota, Sullivan trained at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, and got her first got a job at Disney in the animation paint lab in the 1950s.

After a work hiatus to start a family, Sullivan re-entered the business in 1973, when she started at Filmnation Hanna Barbera before rejoining Disney.

Once back at Disney, Sullivan worked on an impressive amount of films including Oliver & Company, The Little Mermaid, The Prince and the Pauper, The Lion King, Pocahontas, Hercules, Tarzan, Fantasia 2000, The Emperor’s New Groove, Lilo & Stitch and Treasure Planet.

Later in her career, Sullivan worked in computerized animation as well before she retired in the early 2000s.

According to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, chaplain Dina Kuperstock shared that Sullivan was nicknamed “Giggles” by staff at the nursing home.

“She had the best laugh of any person I’ve ever known,” Kuperstock shared. “Ann didn’t just laugh with a sound. When she giggled, her whole body would shake and light up with joy, and it was contagious for everyone in the room.”

Actor Allen Garfield, 80, who was also a resident at the home, died last week.

Several other residents, and some members of its staff, are currently being treated for the virus after also testing positive.

Sullivan is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, according to THR.

