Lizzy Caplan Talks Making a Potential 'Mean Girls' Sequel and Cheers the 'Return of Lindsay Lohan'

Lizzy Caplan is down for another Mean Girls movie, even if she isn't necessarily sure there's more to tell with the characters of the hit 2004 comedy.

The Emmy-nominated actress, 40, opened up about the possibility of reprising her role as Janis Ian in a possible sequel, telling Grazia USA that she wouldn't miss doing the film though has some questions about whether one is even needed.

"Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join," the Fleishman Is in Trouble star told the fashion outlet, during an interview and winter cover shoot. "But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don't know what's left of the story."

Caplan's costar Lindsay Lohan has been vocal about wanting to do another Mean Girls, telling Andy Cohen back in April 2020 that it "would be my dream to come back and film a sequel."

Lohan has since returned to acting with her Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas, a comeback Caplan is all about. "I am so on board with this return of Lindsay Lohan. I'm just pumped," Caplan said to Grazia USA. "She was such an incredible talent when she was working as a kid and a young adult so I'm happy to see that she's coming back."

Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Franzese in 'Mean Girls'. Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mean Girls, which follows a new high school student who befriends an exclusive clique known as The Plastics, is a fan-favorite and has amassed a huge cult following since its premiere over 18 years ago.

In 2011, a standalone sequel to Mean Girls premiered on ABC Family (which is now known as Freeform), before being released direct-to-video. The film featured an entirely new cast aside from Tim Meadows, who reprised his role as Principal Ron Duvall.

A new Mean Girls movie is currently in the works, adapting the 2018 Tony-nominated stage musical adaptation. Fey has once again penned the script to the new movie, which will feature music by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Husband-wife team Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne have signed on to direct.

Casting and a release date for the Mean Girls The Musical movie has yet to be announced.

Emman Montalvan

Meanwhile, elsewhere in her Grazia USA profile, the typically-private Caplan opened up about her personal life and the bonus of being in the same field as her actor husband Tom Riley.

"I like having the common ground," the Freaks & Geeks alum shared. "I like that my husband and I can talk about anything that's happened on set and he will know exactly what I'm talking about."

"The trade-off is that you're both in such an unpredictable line of work, and that of course has its ups and downs," she admitted. "But for me it's not even a question that getting the understanding that comes with it is worth all of the other stuff."

Emman Montalvan

Caplan and Riley, 36, got engaged in May 2016. The couple first stepped out on the red carpet together at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016, a year after they met in January 2015 while Caplan was filming in London.

Now a mother-of-one to a 13-month-old baby boy named Alfie, the Fatal Attraction star talked about having zero regrets of having her first child at 39. "We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this," she said. "And it's just so much more mind blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it. That's been our experience."

Emman Montalvan



Choosing to enjoy life's moment's rather than document them, the wife and mother said that fans will not catch her sharing her experiences on social media.

"It's made everything worse in the world and everybody more unhappy generally," Caplan expressed. "I think it's making us all much more inward — glancing and insular. I never liked it; I still kind of don't like it, and now I just feel like a dinosaur. But there's a part of me that thinks I'm going to be proven right or everybody just decides that they need to delete their social media. So, we'll see."