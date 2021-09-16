Lizzo and Chris Evans have jokingly had a love affair on social media over the last few months

Lizzo Wants to Remake The Bodyguard with Chris Evans: 'What Y'all Think?'

Lizzo's TikTok love affair with Chris Evans has hit its latest milestone: Costarring in a movie together!

The singer continued her joke about dating the Avengers star with her latest video, which suggests the two should star together in a remake of the iconic The Bodyguard.

After news that the movie is getting a remake with a writer officially onboard, Lizzo posted a TikTok video using the popular "What are we talking about?" trend.

The video stars with Lizzo "holding" a tweet announcing the remake and making a confused face as she mouths along to a voiceover angrily asking, "What are we talking about?"

Then it switches to her "holding" a tweet saying she and Evans should star in the movie together, with the voice now seductively asking, "What are we talking about?"

Lizzo captioned the video "What y'all think?" with a side-smirk emoji.

The back-and-forth between the two has been going on for months after the singer revealed that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter and Evans responded.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote alongside a kissing-face emoji.

The bit continued when Lizzo went along with a fan who suggested she was now pregnant with the actor's baby in another TikTok video.

Over background music from theCaptain America: The First Avenger soundtrack, a straight-faced Lizzo said, "This is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today ... "

She then backed away from the camera and pushed out her belly, proclaiming as she rubbed her midsection, "I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America!"

Evans then responded to Lizzo's TikTok, the "Juice" singer revealed on the social media app.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," the Captain America star said in a DM.

"(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)," he added.