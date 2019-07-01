Lizzo Still Wants to be Ursula in Little Mermaid — Though Melissa McCarthy Is in Talks for Role

Lizzo is making the case that she should have been cast to play Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

On Friday, shortly after Variety first reported that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to star as the iconic sea villain, the 31-year-old singer responded by retweeting the article alongside a sad-eyed emoji.

Lizzo went on to retweet one of her own videos, which showed the rising star belting out “Poor Unfortunate Souls” while dressed up as Ursula this past Halloween.

In addition to absolutely nailing the song, Lizzo had the cartoon character’s look down, from the sky-high white wig to covering her entire body in purple paint. The “Truth Hurts” singer retweeted the video on Friday.

Fans took to social media to support the rapper-singer, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo appeared to support Lizzo with a brief tweet tagging the singer.

“2 words,” she tweeted. “Ursula @Lizzo. There’s really no excuse.”

Lizzo later retweeted the message of support.

Last year, Lizzo dressed up as the villainous octopus for Halloween. And in November, she did an unofficial audition for the role when shared several videos of her dressed as Ursula on Instagram in an attempt to get Disney’s attention.

In addition to sharing a short clip of herself playing the opening notes of “Under the Sea” on the flute, she also posted a silly video of herself as Ursula having a phone conversation with her “side bitch” Prince Eric, who falls for Ariel in the film.

“What you mean she still over there? That bitch don’t even got a voice,” she quipped in the video. “Well call me when she gone. Uh huh. Hakuna Matata to you too.”

Alongside another video of herself singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” Lizzo encouraged her fans to “Tag @disney so I can get this role!”

Just one week before the news was announced, McCarthy, 48, and Lizzo had a sweet social media exchange.

Sharing a photograph from the pair at the MTV Movie and TV awards, McCarthy opened up about how much she loved the singer.

“Hopefully when I grabbed @lizzobeeating and told her I loved her, 1% of her magic was transferred to me so now by osmosis I am 1% that bitch,” she wrote.”

“Baaaahahahahaha u 1000% sis!” the singer replied.

The upcoming live-action film will be directed by Rob Marshall, who also directed Mary Poppins Returns.

The new film will feature songs from the original 1989 animated film — which earned $84 million at the U.S. box office and $233 million worldwide — as well as new tunes from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.