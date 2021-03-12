15 Throwback Photos of the Legendary Liza Minnelli

The multi-talented icon turns 75 on March 12

By Andrea Wurzburger
March 12, 2021 04:10 PM

1 of 15

Born to Be Great

Credit: Toronto Star Archives/Toronto Star via Getty

Liza Minnelli was born on March 12, 1946, to famed actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli. 

2 of 15

Bring Your Daughter to Work

Credit: Getty

Here, she visits her mother during recordings of Rodgers and Hart's Words and Music circa 1948. Her first acting role would come when she was just 3; she appeared in the final scene of her mother's film, In the Good Old Summertime. 

3 of 15

Ready, Set, Go

Credit: RDB/ullstein bild via Getty

In 1950, she hung out with her mom on the set of Summer Stock, sharing a snack with her between takes. 

4 of 15

Born to Perform

Credit: Getty

Minnelli sang with Bobby Darin during the "Give My Regards to Broadway" TV special in 1967. 

5 of 15

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

They proved to be quite the comedic pairing, with Minnelli joining her mother for plenty of physical bits and performances on The Judy Garland Show. Here, they dress up to sing "Let Me Entertain You" from Gypsy and "Two Lost Souls" from Damn Yankees.

6 of 15

Performing Together

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Here, the pair sing "We Could Make Such Beautiful Music Together" in coordinating polka-dot and striped ensembles. 

7 of 15

Making Her Mark

Credit: Pierre Vauthey/Sygma via Getty

In 1964, Minnelli recorded her first album for Capitol Records, Liza! Liza! Here, she is pictured in Paris that year. 

8 of 15

Hats Off

Credit: Archivio Apg/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

In 1969, Minnelli appeared in The Sterile Cuckoo, the role that earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. 

9 of 15

Life Is a Cabaret

Credit: Höhn / ullstein bild via Getty

In 1972, Minnelli starred in the film version of the musical Cabaret as Sally Bowles. No stranger to the theater, she had already won a Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical in 1965. She would go on to win the award again in 1978, plus a special Tony Award in 1974, and a Tony for best special theatrical event in 2009. 

10 of 15

Star Power

Credit: ullstein bild via Getty

Minnelli has released 11 studio albums, from 1964's Liza! Liza! to her 2010 album, Confessions. 

11 of 15

And the Oscar Goes To...

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

In 1973, Minnelli took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She had previously been nominated in 1970 for her role in The Sterile Cuckoo

12 of 15

Picture Perfect

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Throughout her career, she's been nominated for five Emmy Awards (winning one), and two Grammys. 

13 of 15

Liza with a 'Z'

Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Minnelli looked incredible in a red sequin number while performing in the 1972 concert film, Liza with a 'Z.' She would go on to win an Emmy for outstanding variety special for the performance. 

14 of 15

Sharing a Laugh

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In 1991, Minnelli shared a laugh with Princess Diana at a party following a charity film premiere of Stepping Out in London. 

15 of 15

Legendary Lady

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

From her performances on both stage and film to her illustrious recording career, Minnelli continues to be an icon. 

By Andrea Wurzburger