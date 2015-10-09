She's Headed Where? Liza Minnelli Hops on 200-Mile Uber Ride to Make It to Concert

Life’s not just a cabaret for Liza Minnelli: It’s also a very long car ride, apparently.

The stage and screen icon ended up taking an epic Uber trip last week in order to make a scheduled concert appearance in North Carolina after encountering a snafu with her flight.

The final reading on that odometer? A road-trip-worthy 200 miles – for a cool $200 tab.

Minnelli’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE a BBC report that the 69-year-old star was slated to perform at a gala in Wilmington this past Saturday, but that her connecting flight had to return to Charlotte due to turbulent weather.

Rough weather wasn’t going to stop Minnelli, though: The performer went on to hail an Uber car to whisk her to the concert, which celebrated the opening of Cape Fear Community College’s new Humanities and Fine Arts Center.

“When Liza first got in the car she jokingly said to the driver, ‘Got any Liza Minnelli CDs?’, ” a source tells PEOPLE. “And the driver, not knowing whom he was driving said, ‘Sorry, I don’t. I’m not a fan of hers.’ ”

Later into the trip, during a stop, Minnelli’s assistant “told him he was driving the Liza Minnelli, and when she got back in the car, [the driver] started to sing ‘New York, New York,’ much to her delight,” the source adds.

After a 200-mile drive that lasted well into the night, Minnelli, accompanied by her two assistants, made it to Wilmington on Saturday morning. And, indeed, the show went on.

Minnelli has been back on her feet after checking into rehab for substance abuse earlier this year. In July, she gave her first performance after completing rehab, at a concert in Biloxi, Mississippi.

“There’s no performer like Liza,” her longtime accompanist Billy Stritch, who’s worked with her since 1991, said at the time. “Every night onstage with her is a thrill.”

• With reporting by LIZ McNEIL