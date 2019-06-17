Liza Minnelli Says Her Mother Judy Garland 'Would Have Laughed' at Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born

Liza Minnelli has an idea of how her mother, Judy Garland, would’ve reacted to Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born.

Minnelli, 73, told Entertainment Tonight Garland, who starred as Vicki Lester in the 1954 version of the movie, “would have laughed.”

“And then she would have gotten into it,” the actress continued. “I can hear her saying, ‘OK, let’s go! Great to the end!’”

Gaga was Oscar-nominated for her performance in the film and won an Academy Award for the song “Shallow.” Garland was also nominated for her role in the 1954 film.

Minnelli also shared her concerns for the upcoming biopic on her mother’s life, Judy, which stars Renée Zellweger as The Wizard of Oz actress.

“No, no I haven’t [seen anything],” Minnelli said when asked if she’d seen any of the trailers for the film. “I just hope they don’t do what they always do. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Minnelli spoke out against the film in June 2018 to make clear she was not involved in the film and to deny a report she met with Zellweger, 50.

“I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction,” Minnelli wrote on Facebook.

The biopic by Pathé and Calamity Films will follow Garland’s final sold-out concerts in London in 1968, despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. The movie, based on a script written by The Crown‘s Tom Edge, will also focus on Garland’s management problems and her various relationships, Variety previously reported.

Judy opens Sept. 27.