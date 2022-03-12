Liza Minnelli's Life in Photos: From Performing with Mom Judy Garland to Earning an EGOT
Born to legendary actress and singer Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli on March 12, 1946, Liza Minnelli made a name for herself as an actress, singer and EGOT winner — see her incredible life in photos
Liza Minnelli with Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli
Liza Minnelli was born on March 12, 1946 to famed actress and singer Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli.
Minnelli told VOGUE in 2019, "Nearly everybody my parents knew were in show business. So, by default, when I was growing up, nearly everybody I met was in the industry. Looking back, of course you realize that wasn't a regular childhood. But to me, at the time, it was."
Liza Minnelli Makes Her Film Debut
Minnelli got an early start in show business thanks to her famous mom and dad. She even made her film debut in 1949, when she appeared in In the Good Old Summertime alongside her mother.
The star told Variety that the "hardest part" of becoming a star "was getting to be known as myself as opposed to somebody's daughter."
Liza Minnelli Performs with Mom on The Judy Garland Show
In the 1960s, Minnelli would appear on her mother's variety show, The Judy Garland Show, where the pair would sing duets together. Here, there mother-daughter duo entertain the audience with "We Could Make Such Beautiful Music Together."
Judy and Liza Clown Around
The pair weren't afraid of clowning around together ... literally! Here, they sing "Two Lost Souls" together.
The two were close and Minnelli recently spoke of Garland's legacy in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday: "They would say 'tragic Judy Garland' and I'd say, 'Oh shut up.' It was her humor and her kindness. ... With her family, she was hilarious."
Liza Minnelli's Nightclub Beginnings and the Start of Her Music Career
Minnelli made her nightclub debut at 19 years old, performing everywhere from Las Vegas to N.Y.C. In the span of three years, the performer recorded three records: Liza! Liza! in 1964, It Amazes Me in 1965 and There Is a Time in 1966.
She would go on to record many more albums, including her self-titled record in 1968, Come Saturday Morning and New Feelin' in 1970, The Singer in 1973.
Liza Minnelli Makes Her Broadway Debut
In 1965, Minnelli made her Broadway debut in the musical Flora the Red Menace. Pictured is Minnelli celebrating the show's opening night with her mother, Judy Garland.
Liza Minnelli Wins Her First Tony
Then just 19, Minnelli won her first Tony Award for her performance in Flora the Red Menace, making her the youngest person to win the leading actress in a musical Tony.
Liza Minnelli Marries First Husband, Peter Allen.
Minnelli was days away from her 21st birthday when she married her first husband, composer Peter Allen, on Mar. 3, 1967. The pair eventually split in 1974.
Minnelli said in an interview in 1996, "[I] married Peter and he didn't tell me he was gay. Everyone knew but me. And I found out...well, let me put it this way: I'll never surprise anybody coming home as long as I live. I call first!"
Liza Minnelli Stars in The Sterile Cuckoo
In 1969, Minnelli earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role her performance in The Sterile Cuckoo. Months before the film's premiere, on June 22, 1969, Minnelli's mother, Judy Garland, died of an overdose.
Liza Minnelli Stars in Cabaret
Life is a cabaret, old chum! In 1972, Minnelli starred in the film version of the musical Cabaret, playing the leading role of Sally Bowles.
Minnelli said that working with famed choreographer Bob Fosse was "sensational," adding, "He took all my mistakes or things that I did that I thought were awful or he thought were unusual and he used them."
Liza Minnelli Wins an Oscar
Her performance in the film earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award.
Minnelli said she had no expectations of winning the Oscar, and didn't write a speech: "If you plan something and then it doesn't happen, then you're disappointed."
Liza Minnelli in Liza with a 'Z'
Minnelli teamed up with Cabaret choreographer Bob Fosse once more, starring in her own television concert, Liza with a 'Z'. The show earned the star her first Emmy Award, which she took home for outstanding variety special.
In total, Minnelli has been nominated for five Emmys in her career.
Liza Minnelli Marries Jack Haley Jr.
In Sept. 1974, Minnelli married director Jack Haley Jr. Her second husband had an interesting connection to Minnelli's mother: His father, Jack Haley, played the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz. The pair divorced in 1979.
Upon his passing in 2001, Minnelli said, "Jack was the first one to remind the general public of our heritage. America's royalty is our entertainers, who have given so much to the world. I fell in love with him the first time I met him, and I have loved him with all of my heart ever since."
Liza Minnelli Stars in New York, New York
In 1977, Minnelli starred alongside Robert De Niro in New York, New York, and while the film wasn't a huge success, it did give her an incredibly memorable, oft-covered hit song. Minnelli sang the iconic tune named for the film, "New York, New York."
Liza Minnelli's Relationship with Mark Gero
In 1979, Minnelli married her third husband, artist Mark Gero, and the pair kept their relationship relatively private. She told PEOPLE in 1984 that when she met Gero in 1977 when The Act opened on Broadway, he "gave [her] a form of stability and love which, though [she] resisted it at first, proved to be the right thing."
She said of Gero, "He became everything to me. And when I discovered I was pregnant, we got married. We both wanted children and I could see a whole new life beginning for me. I miscarried weeks after our December 1979 wedding, and I miscarried again twice more. Fuel, if you will, to the trouble already beginning to burn inside me."
Minnelli has been open about her struggles with infertility; she experienced three miscarriages throughout the course of their marriage, which ended in 1992.
Liza Minnelli Stars in Arthur
In 1981, Minnelli starred in Arthur alongside Dudley Moore, and in its sequel, Arthur 2 in 1988.
Liza Minnelli Talks About Her Experience in Rehab
In 1984, Minnelli was performing in the musical The Rink, but she left the show to enter rehab at the Betty Ford Center for dependence on alcohol, pills and cocaine. She was still nominated for a Tony Award for her performance.
She wrote in an essay for PEOPLE later that year, "I didn't even know I was becoming dependent. It's just this thing you take that makes you calm and clear. It takes the edge off pain, the nervousness."
Minnelli said after completing the program, "I feel higher now without alcohol and chemicals than I ever did when I was using them. I'm also calmer and more relaxed. Being in control of your life is a wonderful feeling."
Minnelli admitted to several more relapses over her life, and in 2015, Minnelli returned to rehab for substance abuse.
She told The Actors' Studio in 2016 that she knew it was an uphill battle to fight: "I've won three Tonys, an Academy Award, three Golden Globes … a lack of willpower, I don't think so. This is a disease and the sooner we know that, the better."
Liza Minnelli Goes on Tour with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.
From 1988 to 1990, she toured with Frank Sinatra — whose cover of "New York, New York," became a huge hit in its own right — and Sammy Davis Jr. for Frank, Liza & Sammy: The Ultimate Event.
Liza Minnelli Earns Her EGOT
In 1988, Liza Minnelli presented at the Grammy Awards alongside Patrick Swayze. Two years later, she would add her last letter to her EGOT, being honored with the Grammy Legend Award in 1990. She would be nominated for Grammys two more times in her career: Once in 1997 and again in 2010, both for best traditional pop vocal performance.
Liza Minnelli Hangs with Princess Diana
Minnelli had no shortage of famous friends, from Halston to Michael Jackson and more. Here, she chats with Princess Diana at at a party following the charity film premiere of Stepping Out in London.
Liza Minnelli Performs at a Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert
In 1992, following the death of friend and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, Minnelli sang "We Are the Champions" at a tribute concert alongside members of Queen in London.
Liza Minnelli Returns to Broadway in Victor/Victoria
Minnelli made her return to Broadway in 1997, replacing Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria. Here, she waves to the audience after the show's opening.
Liza Minnelli Makes a Comeback
In 2000, Minnelli was treated for a case of viral encephalitis and doctors predicted that she would need to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Minnelli defied the odds and recovered, eventually going on to perform Liza's Back, her solo show, in N.Y.C. and London.
Liza Minnelli's Relationship with David Gest
In 2002, Minnelli married producer David Gest, who quickly became her manager. The pair had tumultuous split when their marriage ended just 16 months later.
Gest filed a $10 million lawsuit against her, claiming Minnelli beat him during alcoholic rages and turned him into "a victim of domestic abuse;" Minnelli denied Gest's allegations and filed for divorce.
Minnelli joked to Access Hollywood in 2012, "If you even hear I'm getting married, hit me over the head and take me outta there!" she joked. "You try and accommodate because you love someone… [and] nowadays why get married? Nobody else does. It's not like I want to have children, I tried that, didn't work unfortunately."
Liza Minnelli in Arrested Development
In 2003, the star returned to television, making her first appearance on Arrested Development as Lucille Austero. She also came back for the show's reboot in 2013.
Liza Minnelli Performs at the Royal Variety Concert
In 2004, Minnelli returned to the stage for the annual Royal Variety Performance at the London Coliseum.
Liza Minnelli Wins (Another) Tony Award
In 2009, Minnelli received her fourth Tony Award for best special theatrical event for Liza's at The Palace. She was also nominated for a Grammy for the recording of the event.
The following year, she would release her 11th studio album, Confessions.
Liza Minnelli Makes a Cameo in Sex and the City 2
In 2010, the star made an appearance in Sex and the City 2; she hasn't returned to the silver screen since.
Liza Minnelli and Legends Only
Minnelli proved that girls really do just want to have fun when she appeared at Cher's "Dressed to Kill" concert in Brooklyn in 2014, singing "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" alongside Cyndi Lauper and Rosie O'Donnell.
Liza Minnelli Celebrates Her Mother's Legacy
In 2022, Minnelli and her half-sister, Lorna Luft, are celebrating what would have been their mother's 100th birthday, paying tribute to Garland with a fragrance called Judy launching in June to mark Garland's 100th birthday. They planted 1,000 Judy Garland Roses for the occasion.
Liza Minnelli In Recent Years
Though Minnelli (at the 2014 Academy Awards) has laid low in recent years, she does stlil perform. The star celebrated her 75th birthday in 2021, and in 2022 produced Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein's new album, Gershwin Country, and appearing on the album alongside Feinstein to reimagine the Gershwin classic, "Embraceable You."