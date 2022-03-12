Liza Minnelli's Life in Photos: From Performing with Mom Judy Garland to Earning an EGOT

In 1984, Minnelli was performing in the musical The Rink, but she left the show to enter rehab at the Betty Ford Center for dependence on alcohol, pills and cocaine. She was still nominated for a Tony Award for her performance.

She wrote in an essay for PEOPLE later that year, "I didn't even know I was becoming dependent. It's just this thing you take that makes you calm and clear. It takes the edge off pain, the nervousness."

Minnelli said after completing the program, "I feel higher now without alcohol and chemicals than I ever did when I was using them. I'm also calmer and more relaxed. Being in control of your life is a wonderful feeling."

Minnelli admitted to several more relapses over her life, and in 2015, Minnelli returned to rehab for substance abuse.

She told The Actors' Studio in 2016 that she knew it was an uphill battle to fight: "I've won three Tonys, an Academy Award, three Golden Globes … a lack of willpower, I don't think so. This is a disease and the sooner we know that, the better."