Liza Minnelli Does 'Not Approve' of Movie Starring Renée Zellweger as Her Mom Judy Garland

Liza Minnelli is not over the rainbow about the upcoming biopic about her mother, Judy Garland.

The Oscar winner, 72, took to Facebook on Thursday to make clear that she is not involved with the film, and to deny a report that she had met with Renée Zellweger, who is starring as Garland in the film. (That report has since been removed).

“I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction,” Minnelli wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Zellweger, 49, has been spotted on set of the film over the past few months looking unrecognizable in costume as Garland.

The biopic by Pathé and Calamity Films will follow Garland’s final sold-out concerts in London in 1968, despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. The movie, based on a script written by The Crown‘s Tom Edge, will also focus on Garland’s management problems and her various relationships, Variety previously reported.

Production of the film was underway in London as of the end of April.

The film will also star Michael Gambon as manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey will portray Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft while Gemma-Leah Devereux will play a young Minnelli.

Garland died of an accidental barbiturate overdose months after the tour ended in June 1969 in London. She was 47.

Deans and Garland were only married for three months when she died.

Judy is set to be released later this year.