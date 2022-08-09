Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from 'Jane the Virgin' Alum Justin Baldoni

The beloved 80s-era yellow chomper arcade game is in development to take a bite out the big screen

By
Published on August 9, 2022 08:56 AM
justin baldoni
Photo: Marina Waters/The Kingsport Times-News via AP; Kevin Winter/Getty

Pac-Man is moving to the big screen.

The beloved 80s-era arcade game is in development to be made into a live-action feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jane the Virgin alum Justin Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, also founded by Steve Sarowitz, and Bandai Namco Entertainment, the visionary of other video games including Galaga and Tekken, are spearheading the project, THR says.

While the cast and other details are still under wraps, the untitled project was written by Chuck Williams, who produced Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, Variety reports.

Williams's Lightbeam Entertainment and Wayfarer will produce the movie, per the outlet.

It's not the first time Pac-Man has made the jump from coin-operated game to another format. Two television series, one on ABC and one on Disney XD, highlighted the yellow chomper.

The latter series, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2016.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pratt/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pratt</a>, Mario
Rich Fury/WireImage; Nintendo

Another nostalgic touchstone for gamers, Super Mario Bros., is further along in its transition to the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt is set to play the Italian plumber in the new animated movie, still untitled, due next year.

In an Instagram post last September, Pratt referenced the memorable "It's-a me, Mario" tagline and said of his voice for the project, "You'll have to wait to hear the voice, but we've been working hard at it." He also added that "dreams come true," while explaining his childhood connection to the games.

The voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. It is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

That movie is scheduled to be released in April 2023, Variety reports.

