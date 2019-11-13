The Live-Action Little Mermaid Movie Has Cast Its Prince Eric — Meet Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King is part of our world!

The British actor, 24, has landed the role of Ariel’s love interest, Prince Eric, in the upcoming live-action retelling of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, reports Entertainment Weekly.

He will star opposite Halle Bailey‘s Ariel, who is the only other major cast member confirmed thus far. Others reported to have signed on to the Rob Marshall-directed film are Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Hauer-King’s credits to date include roles in television series like World on Fire and the upcoming Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, plus in films like Postcards from London and A Dog’s Way Home.

Perhaps most notably, he starred as Laurie alongside Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke‘s Jo in a 2017 television adaptation of Little Women.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ernesto Distefano/Getty; Disney

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Fuels Ursula Casting Rumors: “It Would Be an Awfully Fun Thing to Do”

Hauer-King’s casting as Prince Eric comes after news that Harry Styles was up for the role. But even though the former One Direction member “is a fan of the project,” a source close to the film told PEOPLE in August that Styles, 25, “respectfully declined the offer.”

“I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great,” Styles told The Face magazine in September, sharing that a possible role for him “was discussed” but never came to fruition.

“I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure,” the singer added.

Image zoom Jonah Hauer-King Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Sure enough, Styles announced an extensive tour for his second album Fine Line this month. Called the Love on Tour 2020, the concerts will be played in about 60 cities across North America (with Jenny Lewis as one of Styles’ opening acts) and Europe beginning April 15, 2020.

Image zoom The Little Mermaid (1989) Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: ABC Announces The Little Mermaid Live Event Starring Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy

Buzz that Styles may be appearing as Ariel’s love interest initially surfaced in July, shortly after R&B singer Bailey, 19, was officially cast as the leading mermaid.

“I think anybody could do a wonderful job with the role,” Bailey told PEOPLE when asked about the English singer potentially joining her. “I’m so blessed to be a part of such a beautiful project.”

According to Deadline — who was the first to report Hauer-King’s casting — Hauer-King was up for the role of Prince Eric against Krypton actor Cameron Cuffe.

The news comes in the wake of The Little Mermaid Live! production on ABC last week, which saw Auli’i Cravalho take on the role of Ariel and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.