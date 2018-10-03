Lilo & Stitch Is Getting a Live-Action Remake at Disney: Report

Disney is finally bringing the adorable blue cartoon alien of your childhood to a three-dimensional universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a live-action and CGI remake of 2002’s Lilo & Stitch in the works. It will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are already working on the highly anticipated live-action version of Aladdin directed by Guy Ritchie.

Set in Hawaii, the film tells the story of a lonely little girl named Lilo finding Stitch, an alien that’s actually a genetic experiment and crash landed on earth. Lilo adopts him, thinking he’s a dog and eagerly makes him a part of her family. She lives with her older sister following the death of her parents. After some antics involving various extraterrestrial attempting to recapture Stitch, they all live happily ever after.

Lilo & Stitch inspired a television series and several direct-to-video sequels.

The remake will be released either in theaters or on the Disney streaming service, which launches in 2019.

The mass media and entertainment giant has brought many of its classics back to life within the past few years. Some notable revival successes include Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, The Jungle Book, with Idris Elba, and Cinderella boasting Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother.

Fans of the Disney vault have more than a few releases to look forward to, including Dumbo directed by Tim Burton in March of 2019, The Lion King in July the same year and The Little Mermaid, which is rumored to have Zendaya in the leading role.