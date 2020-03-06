Liv Tyler Reacts to Dad Steven Admitting He Hit on Her Friend Cameron Diaz: 'He's Very Flirtatious'

Liv Tyler is well aware her rockstar dad Steven Tyler has hit on some of her famous friends.

The Armageddon actress, 42, appeared on The Late Late Show on Thursday, where host James Corden brought up how her dad had been on the show before and played his popular game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” In the game, Corden asks his celebrity guests a series of revealing questions, forcing them to decide whether to reveal personal information or eat various very gross and imaginative foods.

“You asked him if he ever hit on any of my friends, and he said yes, Cameron Diaz,” Liv recalled of her dad’s appearance. “And then he told me the story. His memory is very interesting ‘cause he remembers little bits, but not everything.”

“I mean, my dad’s my dad,” she continued. “He’s very flirtatious, he’s sensual and he looks people in the eye and he might lick your cheek, might whisper something in your ear. But he said that I was mad at him, I don’t really remember. Maybe he asked for her number or something, but I don’t really remember.”

Image zoom Liv Tyler, Steven Tyler and Cameron Diaz Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty; Donato Sardella/Getty

Steven has moved on from flirting with his daughter’s friends for now, as the 71-year-old rocker has been dating Aimee Preston, 32, for almost four years. The two last stepped out together at the Ad Astra premiere last September.

Preston worked as Steven’s personal assistant before their relationship took a romantic turn. The couple made their official debut in February 2016 at an Oscar viewing party for Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation.

Over the past few years, they have shared various snapshots of each other to social media (many PDA-laden!), alongside heartfelt messages — like a throwback image of the pair lounging outdoors that Preston posted in March in honor of her beau’s birthday.

“A pic from the first one of these … 👌 And the years of orbiting the sun together just keep getting more of something I hope I never figure out,” she captioned it. “Happy Birthday to the love of the life!”

“Send him a good vibe … or 71!” Preston continued. “I love him whole heaps and I know lots of you do too! HAPPY BDAY MY ❤️! 🙌@iamstevent”