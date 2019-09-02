Liv Tyler Says She Doesn't 'Have a Desire' to Marry Fiancé David Gardner: 'I Love Being Engaged'

It’s been over four years since Liv Tyler and sports agent/manager Dave Gardner got engaged, but the actress says she has no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In the cover story for the October issue of Tatler magazine, Tyler, 42, explained that the couple is comfortable keeping things as they are right now.

“I love being engaged, but I don’t really have a desire to get married,” the Ad Astra star said.

“I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward… for surviving your relationship,” Tyler added. “I feel everyone’s got it backwards.”

Tyler and Gardner, 42, have been dating since 2014 and got engaged soon thereafter. PEOPLE confirmed their happy news in September 2015.

The pair live in Britain with their brood: daughter Lula Rose, 3, and son Sailor Gene, 4½, plus Tyler’s 14-year-old son Milo William and Gardner’s 12-year-old son, Gray.

If they eventually do say their “I dos,” it will be the second marriage for both. Gardner was previously married to British actress Davinia Taylor (they split in 2010) while Tyler and English singer Royston Langdon divorced in 2008.

Back in September 2015, Tyler opened up about the possibility of marrying again.

“I had this philosophy that you should only get married once. But then, of course, that changes,” she told More magazine. “I definitely believe we have lessons we learn through our relationships.”

“You’re meant to work through and mirror each other,” she continued. “It’s the thing in someone that drives you the most crazy that is maybe a part of yourself.”

And in September 2017, Tyler spoke to Red magazine about what bonded she and Gardner.

“We both wanted to have a family and children and a partnership and love,” she said. “Our jobs are high stress and high energy and constantly moving, so it’s really just the family part we’re on the same page about, which is amazing because I know that’s often quite tricky for couples.”