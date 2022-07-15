Who Is Henry Golding's Wife? All About Liv Lo Golding

The couple got married in August 2016 and welcomed their daughter Lyla in March 2021

Liv Lo and Henry Golding attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo Golding have such a sweet love story.

Before stepping onto the scene with his role in Crazy Rich Asians, the Malaysian-British actor met Liv at a New Year's Eve party in 2010. After spotting each other from across the room, Liv decided to make the first move.

"She steps in my way and she's like, 'Why haven't you said hello to me yet? I'm leaving tomorrow and you're never going to see me again. What are you going to do about it?'" the Persuasion actor recalled during a 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

From there, the rest was history. The couple eventually got married in August 2016 and later welcomed their first baby, a girl named Lyla Golding, in March 2021.

From their precious family photos on Instagram to their gorgeous red carpet appearances together, it's clear the couple has a lot of love for each other.

Learn more about Liv with these facts ahead.

She's a yoga instructor

Liv is a yoga instructor for Tonal and often gives glimpses of her workouts on social media. "I came to it from a time of loss," Liv told PEOPLE about how she got into yoga. "I lost my brother and it was a very sudden event for me."

"Breathwork was a way for me to process in my own time, everything that had happened and I found truly how powerful breathwork can be," she continued. "I had studied yoga since I was 18 and been practicing for many, many years and breathwork has always been a part of it."

In addition to yoga, Liv is super athletic, noting her love for sports on her FitSphere bio, including basketball, badminton, hiking, and swimming.

She's a business owner

In addition to doing yoga classes for Tonal, Liv also has her own workout program called FitSphere, which combines HIIT and yoga with weights, per its official website.

She first got into the entertainment industry when she was 17

Per her bio on Fly Entertainment, Liv first got into the entertainment industry at age 17 when she started modeling. After modeling for 8 years, she shifted to television and hosting, including serving as a TV host for Fox Movies Premium where she attended junkets for Captain America: Civil War, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

She graduated from Temple University Japan

Liv received her Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications at Temple University in Japan, per her Fly Entertainment bio.

She has lived all over the world

The Taiwanese fitness expert has lived in several different parts of the world over the years. In addition to living in Japan as she attended Temple University, she previously lived in Singapore with Henry Golding before they made the move to the U.S.

"I moved to the U.S. about three years ago," Liv shared with PEOPLE in May 2022 during a Dotdash Meredith event honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. "So [AAPI culture] is relatively new for me…I do have a daughter. So for me, it's really about catching up quick and learning all the amazing culture that we have here and, and how it's been established and learning about our community leaders and kind of trying to create an ecosystem really for ourselves, but also for her."