Ryder was one of the ’90s most iconic actresses thanks to leading roles in Reality Bites, Girl, Interrupted and Little Women, in which she played the beloved Jo March.

While her work slowed at the turn of the century, though, when Ryder was arrested in 2001 at the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue and charged with four felony counts, including grand theft and illegal possession of prescription drugs. The actress was released on $20,000 bail and sentenced to three years probabtion, psychological and drug counseling, community service and had to pay a $10,000 fine. When Ryder completed her community service hours in 2004, a judge reduced her charges to misdemeanors.

Ryder returned to acting in 2016 as worried mom Jocye Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things. The hit series is set to return for a third season. She also became the face of L’Oreal in 2018.