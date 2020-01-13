Little Women Surpasses $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office As It Scores Six Oscar Nominations

Little Women is winning big at the worldwide box office.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film earned $107 million internationally with a total of $74 million earned at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The earnings come after the film scored six Academy Award nominations on Monday. The movie tied with Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite in terms of Oscar nominations.

Gerwig, who also wrote the script, earned an Oscar nomination for Adapted Screenplay as well as a Best Picture nomination.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

Image zoom Little Women Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

Saoirse Ronan, who stars as Jo March, also earned a Best Actress nomination — her fourth total — while her costar Florence Pugh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The film also earned Oscar nominations for Costume Design and Original Score.

RELATED: Oscar Nominees React! Saoirse Ronan’s ‘Thrilled,’ Florence Pugh Shares ‘Exact Moment’ She Learned

Pugh, who received her first Oscar nomination, told Entertainment Weekly it was “incredibly upsetting” that Gerwig had been shut out from the Best Director race.

“It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation,” Pugh said.

Image zoom Greta Gerwig Steve Granitz/WireImage

For Pugh, the all-male directing lineup reinforces the urgency of Gerwig’s Little Women. “She’s literally made a film about this,” Pugh explained. “She made a film about women working and their relationship with money and their relationship with working in a man’s world. That’s literally what Little Women is about, so [this] only underlines how important it is — because it’s happening.”

RELATED: Greta Gerwig Reveals What’s Next After Little Women: Barbie and a Potential Tap Dancing Musical

The actress said she was asleep when the nominations were announced but admitted she left her phone volume on “in case anything were to happen.”

Upon discovering the news, Pugh said she screamed with excitement.

“It’s amazing: I’m still kind of in shock about being in this calibre of film anyway,” she said. “It’s gone so far and people have loved it so much.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.