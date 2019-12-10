Little Women Cast Say They Were 'Shocked' When Greta Gerwig Was Snubbed by the Golden Globes

The cast of Little Women is “shocked” their director Greta Gerwig didn’t pick up a Golden Globe nomination on Monday morning.

Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen appeared on the Today show Tuesday to promote the upcoming film (out Dec. 25) when co-host Hoda Kotb brought up how Gerwig, 36, had been left out of the director’s race. Only male directors were nominated this year.

Little Women in general was majorly snubbed, with only Ronan’s performance nominated as well as its score.

When Kotb asked what they thought about Gerwig’s snub, the cast reacted honestly.

“I think we were all just a bit totally shocked, really,” Pugh, 23, said.

“She has made one of the best movies of the year,” Ronan, 25, added. “And I think Laura [Dern] made a really good point yesterday in that, in a way, it’s sort of vital for something like this to happen because it reminds us of how far, obviously, we still need to go.”

She continued, “She’s a really, really brilliant filmmaker and we wouldn’t be here without her. We’ve talked about how we’re sort of inextricably linked, our performances rely so much on one another, but Greta is the one who brought us together and she’s the mastermind behind the whole thing.”

Kotb also read part of Ronan’s statement after her nomination was announced, which fully highlights Gerwig’s influence on her performance and gives her credit for the nomination.

“Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honor. I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story,” Ronan said in her statement. “My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her.”

Backlash to the lack of female nominees in the directors race came swiftly, with many pointing out how hesitant the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body behind the Globes, seems to be when nominating women for best director.

Gerwig also missed out on a Globes nomination in 2018 for Lady Bird, which earned her a Best Director nod at the Oscars just a few weeks later.

Next year’s Golden Globes ceremony will boast, once again, an all-male roster of nominees: Boon Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Todd Phillips (Joker).

It wasn’t until 1983 that a woman was nominated for the best director award at the Globes, when Barbra Streisand won for Yentl. She was nominated again in 1991 for The Prince of Tides and remains the only woman to have actually won the honor.

The other women who have been nominated are Jane Campion (1993’s The Piano), Sofia Coppola (2003’s Lost in Translation), Kathryn Bigelow (2008’s The Hurt Locker and 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty) and Ava DuVernay (2014’s Selma).

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.