Here's How the 2019 Cast of Little Women Compares to the Cast from the 1994 Remake and 1949 Film

Spoilers Ahead!
If you haven’t read or seen Little Women, proceed with caution. We don’t want to pull a Rachel from Friends, if you know what we mean …
Saoirse Ronan (2019), Winona Ryder (1994) and June Allyson (1949) as Jo March
Ronan is portraying the headstrong Jo, an aspiring writer who doesn’t want to play by society’s rules. She’s the tomboy of the bunch with a temper she struggles to control, but she’s also fiercely loyal and hardworking. Ryder earned an Oscar nomination for her role — will Ronan follow in her footsteps?
Timothée Chalamet (2019), Christian Bale (1994) and Peter Lawford (1949) as Theodore "Laurie" Laurence
It looks like “good hair” is a main qualifier for this role. That and, obviously, superb acting skills. Chalamet is stepping into the role of Laurie, Jo March’s best friend who is not-so-secretly in love with her. Jo turns down Laurie’s proposal and he eventually ends up with *gasp* Amy.
Emma Watson (2019), Trini Alvarado (1994) and Janet Leigh (1949) as Meg March
Watson takes on the eldest March sister, previously played by Alvarado and Leigh. Meg is considered the most beautiful of the bunch, and is also considered a perfect “little woman” — you know, like the title?
Meryl Streep (2019), Mary Wickes (1994) and Lucile Watson (1949) as Aunt March
Aunt March looms large in the March household, as she is the rich widow who controls, well, pretty much everything. On the outside, she’s harsh and no-nonsense, but she’s secretly a bit of a softie. This part was practically tailor-made for Streep, who follows in the footsteps of Wickes and Watson.
James Norton (2019), Eric Stoltz (1994) and Richard Stapley (1949) as John Brooke
Brooke is Laurie’s tutor who eventually falls in love with Meg. Together, the pair defy Aunt March and marry, later becoming parents to twins. Norton will play John, who was previously played by Stoltz and Stapley.
Florence Pugh (2019), Kirsten Dunst (1994) and Elizabeth Taylor (1949) as Amy March
Amy is the baby of the family, and therefore given everything she wants (we’re still mad that Aunt March took her to Paris instead of Jo). Originally portrayed by Taylor in 1949 and Dunst (and Samantha Mathis) in 1999, Amy gets her happy ending, marrying Laurie.
Eliza Scanlen (2019), Claire Danes (1994) and Margaret O’Brien (1949) as Beth March
Scanlen is the latest actress to take on the role of poor, sweet Beth. Beth’s plotline involves contracting scarlet fever, so you can only imagine that it doesn’t end happily for her.
Louis Garrel (2019), Gabriel Byrne (1994) and Rossano Brazzi (1949) as Friedrich Bhaer
Garrel takes on the role of Bhaer, a role previously played by Bryne in 1994 and Brazzi in 1949. Bhaer is a German professor who meets Jo while she is in New York City, pursuing her writing career. He takes her to the opera, teaches her philosophy and pushes her to become a better writer. Swoon!
Laura Dern (2019), Susan Sarandon (1994) and Mary Astor (1949) as Marmee March
Strong, capable and loving, Marmee is the girls’ mother and head of the household while her husband is off fighting in the Civil War. Dern steps into the role previously played by Sarandon and Astor.