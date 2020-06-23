Bug Hall, who starred in The Little Rascals, was arrested on Saturday in Texas

The Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested in Texas for Allegedly Inhaling Air Duster

Little Rascals star Bug Hall was arrested in Texas for allegedly inhaling air duster, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The actor, 35, was arrested on Saturday in Weatherford, Texas after he was seen "near the dumpster huffing." He was arrested for possession use inhale/ingest volatile chemical and booked at the Parker County Jail.

He posted a bond of $1,500 the next day. He did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hall, born Brandon Hall, is best known for his role as Alfalfa in 1994's The Little Rascals in his childhood. He was in 2014's The Little Rascals Save the Day as an ice cream man.

He's also had roles in the 2002 Lindsay Lohan-Disney Channel film Get a Clue, Masters of Sex, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Nikita among others. His rendition of “You Are So Beautiful” was also used in 2017’s Baby Driver for which he is credited.

Hall married in 2017 and has two young daughters. Last week, the actor participated in a live viewing of The Little Rascals hosted by the LA Kings.

In 2016, Hall spoke to PEOPLE about playing Arthur Davidson in the Discovery miniseries Harley and the Davidsons.

“It was a dream come true,” he said at the time. “It literally Brough me out of a mini-retirement.”

He revealed he’s been riding motorcycles since he was first 14.