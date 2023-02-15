New 'Little Mermaid' Preview Teases Halle Bailey's Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy's Ursula

"Just 100 days until it arrives in theaters," Halle Bailey said

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 15, 2023 12:27 PM

The countdown to the Little Mermaid movie is on!

On Wednesday, a new teaser debuted for Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. In the 30-second preview, the titular mermaid meets Jonah Hauer-King as love interest Prince Eric, and the evil sea witch Ursula, played by Melissa McCarthy, makes a quick introduction with a laugh.

Bailey, 22, wrote on Tiwtter alongside the teaser, "i'm so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!"

The movie also stars Javier Bardem as Ariel's dad King Triton, plus the voice cast of Jacob Tremblay as Ariel's fish BFF Flounder, Daveed Diggs as the crab Sebastian, and Awkwafina as the seagull Scuttle.

In March, McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight about playing the iconic Disney villain and her excitement to share it with fans.

"I'm so excited to see it in its full glory," she said at the time. "Doing the Mermaid and working with [director] Rob Marshall and doing one of my favorite villains of all time was an out-of-body experience. I loved it. I loved every second of it and I cried like a baby on my last day. I was like, 'I don't want to leave. I don't want to leave. I don't want to leave.' So, every single part of that process was amazing and beyond."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo in September about how her role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the film.

"I'd definitely say coming into this film I was a lot more, I think, just young-minded and a bit more not sure of myself so much," she said. "The whole experience of filming, in more ways than one, mirrored Ariel's journey of finding herself and her voice."

"I remember at the end of filming, wrap day, I was just sobbing because I truly felt like I had come out of this cocoon with Ariel," said Bailey. "This story has done so much for me and the filming process has really kind of changed my life. I'd definitely say it mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film."

Bailey added that the movie has "changed my perspective on everything" and "impacted my life in so many ways." And she hopes the representation she now brings to the famous story will mean just as much to young audiences.

"The fact that now it's getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, woman of color, I'm just like, wow, I'm so grateful what it will do for all the other little Black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me," she said. "Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would've changed."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy Booking.com Commercial
Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her Singing Voice in Super Bowl Commercial for Booking.com
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Director Had 'No Agenda' When Casting Halle Bailey: 'We Saw Everybody and Every Ethnicity'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Channels Her 'Little Mermaid' Character in Dreamy New Bikini Snaps
2022 Critics Choice
Melissa McCarthy Says She 'Surprised' Herself with Her Singing Abilities as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Debuts Live-Action Teaser Trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey Singing a Classic
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says She's 'Immensely Honored' to Play Ariel as She Shares First 'Little Mermaid' Poster
Kids Go Viral for Their Heartwarming Reactions to Seeing Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
Kids' Heartwarming Reactions to Seeing Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Go Viral: Watch
A Little White Lie
Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson Navigate Mistaken Identities in 'A Little White Lie' Trailer
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Chloe Grace Moretz attends the special screening of the Amazon Original series "The Peripheral" at Odeon Luxe West End on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland's 50th Anniversary rededication ceremony held at Disneyland on July 17, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Chloë Grace Moretz and Evan Mock Recall 'Magical' Disney Memories as the Company Turns 100
lizzo, ursula
Lizzo Says She Had a 'Good' Audition to Play Ursula in 'Little Mermaid' : 'You Can Ask Disney'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After 'The Little Mermaid' : 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
hailey benson, halle bailey
Jodi Benson, Voice of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid', Praises Halle Bailey's 'Amazing' Performance
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Says 'Part of Your World' Was Her Favorite Song for Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases New Original Songs for 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake
Tamron Hall Unveils Halloween Costume
Tamron Hall Transforms Into the Little Mermaid for Her Talk Show's 'Magical Moment' Halloween Episode